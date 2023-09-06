James Manson Murray was born in Mobile on November 15, 1930 to Apollonia Horst Manson Murray and John Tobin Murray. He died peacefully in his home on September 4, 2023.
He attended parochial and public schools in Mobile, AL and graduated from Murphy High School. He entered the University of Alabama in the fall of 1948, joined the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, was active on campus and graduated from the University of Alabama Law School in the Spring of 1953. He then joined the Air Force and served in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps stationed in Wichita, Kansas.
He and Marietta Jones married in May of 1954 and celebrated 69 wonderful years together.
Manson practiced law in Mobile from 1955 until 2018 beginning with the law firm of Vickers, Riis, Murray and Curran and retiring from Maynard Cooper & Gale. He served on the boards of Southern Industries, The First National Bank of Mobile, B & R Dredging, Midstream Fuels, and National American Corporation among others. He loved the law, and he loved representing his clients. He was civically active, especially with the Julius T. Wright School for Girls as Chairman of the Board. He served as a trustee for the Belle Roberts Estate for many years, and the legacy of that trust lives on. He was a member of several mystic societies.
The water—especially Mobile Bay—had a special appeal for him. Manson spent many summers on Mobile Bay as a youth, a father and a grandfather. He loved sharing his knowledge of shrimping, crabbing, sailing, swimming and especially trout fishing. For decades, he and Marietta enjoyed weekend trips to Colony Cove.
Manson was predeceased by his parents, his son-in-law, John H. Brooks III, his siblings and their spouses John Murray (Tita), Bobby Murray (Peggy), Appie Sharp (Tom), Anne Meador (Billy) & Jean O’Neill (J.C.). He is survived by his wife, Marietta, and his two daughters Marietta Urquhart (Bill) and Anne Blake Brooks. He leaves a legacy of four grandchildren: Marietta Holmes (Webb), Laura Davison (Jay), John Brooks (Lindsey), and Manson Brooks (Mary Katherine). Six great-grandchildren survive him as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Many people who knew him say that Manson was blessed with wisdom. He often would calmly say, “Let’s put the pencil to it.”
The family would like to thank longtime caregivers Michelle & Anthony Freeman and Kennedy Beckham, and their supportive staff, for the loving care given to Manson.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 7, at 9:30 am in the parish hall at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 am. Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities Appeal (PO Box 230, Mobile AL 36601), St. Ignatius Church (3704 Springhill Ave. Mobile AL 36608), or UMS-Wright (65 Mobile St. Mobile, AL 36607).
