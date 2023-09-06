James Manson Murray

James Manson Murray

James Manson Murray was born in Mobile on November 15, 1930 to Apollonia Horst Manson Murray and John Tobin Murray. He died peacefully in his home on September 4, 2023.

He attended parochial and public schools in Mobile, AL and graduated from Murphy High School. He entered the University of Alabama in the fall of 1948, joined the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, was active on campus and graduated from the University of Alabama Law School in the Spring of 1953. He then joined the Air Force and served in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps stationed in Wichita, Kansas.

