John Segrest Taylor M.D. 

Dr. John Segrest Taylor passed away at his home on July 18, 2023, at the age of 89, surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Mobile, Alabama, on May 23, 1934, to Helen Schellinger Taylor and William Henry Taylor. He graduated from Murphy High School Class of 1951, Mobile, Alabama, and Springhill College, Magna Cum Laude in 1955 (B. S. Degree in Biology). He joined the Army R.O.T.C. served as President of Alpha Sigma Mu and Tri-Beta Honorary Societies. He received his M. D. degree from the Medical College of Alabama in 1959. He served his internship at St. Vincent Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, and entered his residency in Otolaryngology, Head & Neck Maxillofacial Cosmetic Surgery at University Hospital-Hillman Clinic and Caraway Methodist Hospital, in Birmingham, Alabama (1960-1963). He served as the Chief Otolaryngology Resident at VA Hospital, Birmingham, Alabama (1963-1964). He joined the Army Medical Corps 312th Station Hospital Unit commissioned as Second Lieutenant in Birmingham, Alabama. He was Chief of the Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic as a Major in the Medical Corps at Walson Army Hospital in Ft. Dix, New Jersey, on active duty from 1964-1966.
He became a Board-Certified Otolaryngologist in 1965 and set up his Medical practice in 1966 in Mobile, Alabama. He was certified by the American Academy of Otolaryngology Allergy and American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, San Antonio, Texas (1986). He was a fellow of American College of Surgeons and American Academy of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery. He served as Commanding Officer of the 129th Medical Evacuation Unit in Mobile, Alabama, as Lieutenant Colonel (1987 - 1991).
While in practice, he had many Journal articles published and invented several medical devices for improvements in medicine. He enjoyed practicing medicine, helping patients, was a staunch advocate of providing the utmost care to his patients, ably assisted by the wonderful and compassionate staff at The Ear Nose & Throat Center. He continually kept up with his field of medicine by attending courses and studies in the advancements in Otorhinolaryngology, Head and Neck and Facial Plastic Surgery. After an early forced medical retirement, he wrote poetry, made bonsai creations, experimented in watercolors, becoming an accomplished artist, and made bamboo canes. He especially loved to dance, grow orchids, scuba dive, sail, fly fish, fly airplanes, and traveled extensively with his beloved wife and family. He had a deep faith in God, was very personable, generous with sharing his knowledge, and never met a stranger. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather (Opah) and Great-Grandfather. His tremendous exuberance, enthusiasm, and laughter will be missed by all. The caring and loving attention of his family sustained him. The family is grateful for the support of his dedicated caregivers and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Helen Gertrude "Trudy" Taylor and his brother, Dr. William H "Bill" Taylor, M .D. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 1/2 years, Helene "Helen" Taylor; two sons, John Segrest Taylor, Jr., (Lisa) of Appleton, Maine, William Joseph "Joe" Taylor (Rene') of Daphne, Alabama; two daughters, Helen Elizabeth "Len" Taylor Hollis of Fairhope, Alabama, Leigh Cheryl Taylor Kleinschrodt, (Dr. William "Bill") of Mobile, Alabama; seven grandchildren, Amelie N. Trice C.R.N.A., (Stephen), Dr. Lauren Craddock (David Bolles), Kelly Kleinschrodt-Drozdz (Dominique), Jasimine N. Taylor, William R. Kleinschrodt, Jr. (Sarah), Daniel J Kleinschrodt, and Frances Helene Hollis; ten great grandchildren, Simon J Craddock, W. Troupe Trice, Rileigh G. Toifel, Nimaway B. Taylor, Henry S. Trice, Diania A. Michaud, Eliotte N. Drozdz, Leah A. Michaud, Camille (Milly) T. Kleinschrodt, and William (Liam) R. Kleinschrodt, Ill. He is survived by a sister, Myrtle "Myrt" Jones; two brothers, George A. Taylor (Betty), and Dr. Robert E. Taylor (Holleigh); and by many other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10:30-11 am on Friday, August 11th, 2023, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 370 South Section Street, Fairhope, AL 36532. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 am followed by lnurnment at St. Lawrence Columbarium.
