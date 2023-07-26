John Segrest Taylor M.D.

John Segrest Taylor M.D. 

Dr. John Segrest Taylor passed away at his home on July 18, 2023, at the age of 89, surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Mobile, Alabama, on May 23, 1934, to Helen Schellinger Taylor and William Henry Taylor. He graduated from Murphy High School Class of 1951, Mobile, Alabama, and Springhill College, Magna Cum Laude in 1955 (B. S. Degree in Biology). He joined the Army R.O.T.C. served as President of Alpha Sigma Mu and Tri-Beta Honorary Societies. He received his M. D. degree from the Medical College of Alabama in 1959. He served his internship at St. Vincent Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, and entered his residency in Otolaryngology, Head & Neck Maxillofacial Cosmetic Surgery at University Hospital-Hillman Clinic and Caraway Methodist Hospital, in Birmingham, Alabama (1960-1963). He served as the Chief Otolaryngology Resident at VA Hospital, Birmingham, Alabama (1963-1964). He joined the Army Medical Corps 312th Station Hospital Unit commissioned as Second Lieutenant in Birmingham, Alabama. He was Chief of the Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic as a Major in the Medical Corps at Walson Army Hospital in Ft. Dix, New Jersey, on active duty from 1964-1966. 

He became a Board-Certified Otolaryngologist in 1965 and set up his Medical practice in 1966 in Mobile, Alabama. He was certified by the American Academy of Otolaryngology Allergy and American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, San Antonio, Texas (1986). He was a fellow of American College of Surgeons and American Academy of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery. He served as Commanding Officer of the 129th Medical Evacuation Unit in Mobile, Alabama, as Lieutenant Colonel (1987 - 1991). 

 

