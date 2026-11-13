Lucy Leatherbury Stephens passed away on October 15, 2026 in Rochester, New York. Lucy was born in Mobile, Alabama on March 10, 1939. She graduated from Murphy High School where she was active in Student Council, Homecoming Court, and President of the Swimming Club. She attended the University of Alabama where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. Following college, Lucy returned to Mobile and was employed by Merchants National Bank. Lucy made her debut as Lady in Waiting in the Mardi Gras Court of 1959-60. She married Elwood Larry Stephens in 1962 and remained active in the Junior League and other charitable organizations until joining Larry for the life of an Army wife for the next three decades. Lucy enjoyed gardening, reading, bridge, scuba diving, antiques and traveling. She had the opportunity to live in both Asia and Europe and traveled extensively. At the various military posts, Lucy was active in the church Altar Guild, Scouts, Wives Club and Bridge groups.
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