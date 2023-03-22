Richard Sears Dukes Sr., aged 85 years, died peacefully, surrounded by love on March 16, 2023.
Richard was born on June 18, 1937, to Gilbert F. Dukes Sr. and Virginia Sears Dukes in Mobile, Alabama. Richard attended the University of Alabama, graduating in 1959. After serving in the United States Air Force, he returned to Mobile and married his wife, Annette Lott Dukes, in 1963.
Richard was a career and family man, following in his father’s footsteps as a certified public accountant along with his brother, Gilbert F. Dukes Jr. (Tup), at the Mobile accounting firm Smith, Dukes and Buckalew. He became a partner at the firm where he worked for the entirety of his career, and his legacy continues at the firm even today.
Richard had a passion for the outdoors, spending many years with his family exploring the trails, waterfalls, lakes and mountains of western North Carolina near their home. Outdoor photography also became a passion for Richard, and he was known to be able to find and capture unique beauty in even the smallest otherwise unnoticed natural setting. His many works remain a beautiful display of the visions from his heart. He also loved a golf course and the comradery of his many regular groups over the years.
Richard was never without a smile on his face, and family is what truly brought him the most joy. He was a devoted and loving spouse, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Richard will be sorely missed by all whom he touched.
Richard is survived by his wife of 60 years, Annette Lott Dukes; their children, Richard Dukes Jr. (Reagan), Michael Dukes Sr. (Mimi), Claude Dukes, Mary Ahn Donnelly (Matthew), Anna Ahn Sensenig (Sean); his brother, Gilbert F. Dukes Jr. (Sandy); his nine grandchildren, Margot Dukes Eddy (Andrew), Reidy Dukes, Michael Dukes Jr., Richard Dukes III, Clark Robichaux Dukes, Declan Donnelly, Caleb Donnelly, Sophia Sensenig, and Mason Sensenig; and his two great-granddaughters, Margot Sawyer Eddy and Rose Middleton Eddy.
The family will receive visitors Monday, April 3, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., followed by family remarks at 10:15 a.m., and a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Mobile. Following the Mass, the family will gather privately, graveside at Springhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial on his behalf to St. Ignatius (stignatiusmobile.org/giving/memorials-or-honorariums) or directly to The St. Ignatius Conference of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, located in the narthex of St. Ignatius church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.