Richard Sears Dukes Sr., aged 85 years, died peacefully, surrounded by love on March 16, 2023.

Richard was born on June 18, 1937, to Gilbert F. Dukes Sr. and Virginia Sears Dukes in Mobile, Alabama. Richard attended the University of Alabama, graduating in 1959. After serving in the United States Air Force, he returned to Mobile and married his wife, Annette Lott Dukes, in 1963.

Richard Dukes

