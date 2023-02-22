For the last couple of years, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth becoming the next governor of Alabama was one of those certainties ranking up there with death and taxes.
When Ainsworth started channeling his inner DeSantis in the midst of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the momentum shifted to odds-on favorite.
When he opted to not run for governor against Kay Ivey last cycle and they endorsed one another, it went from odds-on favorite to lock.
The assumption was a deal was made. He would have Gov. Ivey’s blessing and probably an endorsement in 2026.
Game. Set. Match. Right?
Oh, of course — nothing is for sure. You have to win it on the field. Blah, blah, blah.
But what about Attorney General Steve Marshall?
While many of us so-called smart political watchers spent the last few years contemplating the future of Ainsworth, Marshall kept his political ambitions under the radar.
Alabama’s top law enforcement official is riding something of a hot streak as of late.
He has taken an aggressive approach against the Biden administration. He can claim credit for a defense of Alabama’s abortion ban that is now the law due to last year’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned Roe v. Wade and its protection of elective abortions on demand.
Additionally, Marshall has taken an outspoken role in Alabama criminal justice as of late, especially regarding Alabama’s embattled corrections system. With a federal takeover entirely possible, Marshall would be there to say “I told you so” if it happened.
If there were a formidable opponent for Ainsworth, it would likely come from Marshall.
That won’t be a pleasant head-to-head contest.
Would we relive Ainsworth’s fiberglass tiger saga rolled out by his 2018 opponent Twinkle Cavanaugh in the lieutenant gubernatorial primary?
Will we have to endure another episode of who petitioned embattled former Gov. Robert Bentley for the AG appointment, as tried by Marshall’s GOP opponent Alice Martin that same cycle?
Another coming attraction if this plays out as such: Marshall will have to explain his time involved in Alabama Democratic Party politics, which will likely include the candidate contributions he made while a Democrat.
This would be an ugly one with a lot of hurt feelings in the end.
The oddity of such a matchup is that Marshall and Ainsworth have the same hometown.
Both Ainsworth and Marshall hail from Guntersville, which sits on the banks of the Tennessee River in Marshall County, roughly 40 miles southeast of Huntsville.
Aside from being a gubernatorial contest that would set records for cost, geographic loyalty would play less of a role.
Historically, Alabama has a strong “friends and neighbors” component of its politics. The state has always been very tribal. Outsiders view Alabama as a monolith, but anyone who has spent time traveling the state would tell you preferences vary in all four corners of the state, with the possible exception being Alabama Crimson Tide football.
Is lower Alabama up for grabs? Might that force these two potential gubernatorial candidates to slug it out for Mobile and Baldwin County votes?
Both are less well-known in our part of the state than others. Neither is that known in any part of the state beyond Huntsville and Montgomery.
Another possibility is the state avoids this battle of mutually assured destruction altogether should U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville not seek a second term.
With Tuberville out of the way, Marshall seems to be a good fit for federal office.
A lot is contingent on the 2024 presidential election for 2026, but Marshall would be a good fit either way.
Should Biden win another term, who better than the guy who used the courts to take on the Biden administration?
Should it be a Republican in the White House by that time, congressional Republicans will have a challenging cycle, as is the case for any midterm for the party in power.
By winning the Republican Attorneys General Association chairmanship last year, Marshall is positioned to do well in a federal election.
No doubt he would have opponents, but we have seen this play before, right? The candidate who starts with a significant war chest can grow that war chest to where all that is left are the perennial ideological candidates, like Mo Brooks or Roy Moore.
The Marshall for U.S. Senate scenario would open the door to the governor’s mansion for Ainsworth.
Who else is left to make a gubernatorial bid? Would Tim James give it a fourth shot? Lindy Blanchard?
Might someone from this part of Alabama see an opening because of Ainsworth’s northern affiliation? Is Bradley Byrne out of politics for good? Jo Bonner? (Don’t sleep on Wilcox County.)
Tuberville has not yet indicated he will be a one-and-done U.S. senator. His longest tenure coaching was 10 seasons at Auburn. That, however, was the exception rather than the rule. He never lasted more than four seasons at any of his other head coaching jobs — Ole Miss, Texas Tech or Cincinnati.
Don’t expect formal announcements until after the 2024 election cycle. But in the meantime, pay attention to who is coming to town and making appearances on the local and national news because that will tell you a lot.
