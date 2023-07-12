Intercoastal Waterway Bridge

Intercoastal Waterway Bridge (via Alabama Department of Transportation)

When it comes to bridges in the southern part of the great state of Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey’s administration just can’t seem to get it right.

From her very unpopular, unrealized plan to privatize and toll the I-10 Bayway to the latest bridge “boondoggle” in Baldwin County, the state has spent millions upon millions on incarnations of bridges that may never be.

Ashley Trice is Lagniappe co-publisher and editor. E-mail her at atrice@lagniappemobile.com.

