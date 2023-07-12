When it comes to bridges in the southern part of the great state of Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey’s administration just can’t seem to get it right.
From her very unpopular, unrealized plan to privatize and toll the I-10 Bayway to the latest bridge “boondoggle” in Baldwin County, the state has spent millions upon millions on incarnations of bridges that may never be.
This would be more shocking if it wasn’t so “business as usual” in Bama. How many millions have been spent on essentially doing nothing about a prison system that is such an egregious hellscape the Feds may one day make good on their promise to step in? Spoiler alert: it’s many.
But back to the bridges, what should be shocking and disturbing to us all is that the man who is in charge of these projects seems to be a bit unhinged. And this man, Alabama Department of Transportation Director John Cooper, seems to have unilateral, unchecked authority to do whatever the hell he wants. And he has.
That is, until Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Jimmy Pool stepped in and put a stop (at least temporarily) to what he described as Cooper’s “outrageous conduct.”
Of course, this was all over what the judge derisively deemed “Cooper’s Bridge.” This toll-free two-lane bridge in Baldwin County would have crossed the Intracoastal Waterway, about 1.1 miles west of the tolled Foley Beach Express, adjacent to The Wharf in Orange Beach.
The operators of the Foley Beach Express, the Baldwin County Bridge Company (BCBC), feared an untolled bridge so close would put them out of business and attempted to negotiate a deal with the state to no avail.
So, Cooper went ahead with the plan for “his bridge,” which prompted BCBC to ask for work to be halted on it. Which is what Judge Pool did in his 80-page scorcher of a ruling, in which he also said Cooper “shocked the conscience of the court,” acted in “bad faith” and engaged in a “years long campaign” to put “a private company out of business,” all while hiding this from the public. And apparently it wasn’t just the public he wasn’t keeping apprised. Cooper testified he hadn’t spoken to Gov. Ivey about this project since 2017, when she first took office, which is one of the most disturbing aspects of this case.
According to the ruling, “Cooper’s Bridge” would cost the state more than $120 million. ALDOT has appealed this to the Alabama Supreme Court.
Many people, including Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft, agree there needs to be another route to alleviate traffic in Baldwin County. This is especially important for hurricane evacuations. But “Cooper’s Bridge” plan left some officials who represent the area scratching their heads. The placement of the bridge would have dumped traffic onto County Road 4, a small back road known as Cotton Creek Drive.
“This bridge, as designed, goes from Canal Road to Highway 4 and stops,” State Sen. Chris Elliot (R-Josephine) told Lagniappe. “It doesn’t connect to 59 now. It’s not a bridge to nowhere; it’s a bridge in nowhere. The bridge was through backroads and that was a problem for me.”
Construction on the “bridge in nowhere” will remain halted until the Alabama Supreme Court rules on the matter.
And to be fair, the Supremes could very well overturn Pool’s ruling and seemingly “vindicate” Cooper. Some insiders have claimed Pool is a Democrat, therefore he was more inclined to issue such a harsh ruling against a Republican administration.
But there are also Republican lawmakers, such as Elliott and Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon, who were also against this plan for the bridge, so it doesn’t seem like it was merely partisan politics at play.
So why was Cooper so hellbent to forge ahead?
And furthermore, after this ruling, in which he was so heavily criticized, one would think Director Cooper would have kept a low profile while this was sorted out, while he presumably waited for his “vindication.”
But no.
Just a couple of weeks later, on Monday, June 12, Cooper was arrested in Marshall County on harassment charges. The charges were filed by his neighbor Gerald Carter, who spoke to Lagniappe about the incident.
According to Carter, the two own neighboring pieces of land and have been involved in an ongoing property dispute over a shared road that would allow Carter to access his land. But Cooper had a locked gate on the road which prevented Carter from accessing it. Carter said he was deeded an easement to access this road. The easement, according to Carter, was signed by Cooper’s wife. Cooper disputes she signed this and told Carter he would be fine if “everyone would quit trespassing on his (m-fing) land.”
Carter gave Cooper a deadline to take the gate down or said he was going to take it down himself.
The director of the Alabama Department of Transportation, who can apparently unilaterally spend $120 million on a questionably placed bridge, responded to Carter by allegedly threatening to shoot him.
“(Cooper) said, ‘I’ll shoot you, you’re not even worth the cost of a bullet’,” Carter said. “I’ll just whip your fat ass. I (Carter) said (his name in disbelief), “John Cooper!’”
“You heard me,” Carter said Cooper told him. “I’m 75-years-old and I’ve got Parkinson’s but I’ll still whoop your fat ass… You touch my gate and I’ll bury you so far under the jail, you’ll have to fart to smell fresh air.”
After this incident, which was preceded by Cooper allegedly shaking a garden shovel in the face of one of Carter’s friends who was helping him clear his land, Carter pressed charges.
It is very possible Judge Pool’s ruling was harsher than it needed to be because of “politics.” And even though Cooper’s attorney declined to comment on Carter’s allegations, there are always two sides to every story. Especially in property disputes. Courts from Marshall County to the Alabama Supreme Court in Montgomery will rule on these matters. And no matter the outcome, those will be viewed by some as political too. Such is the world we live in.
But it should be concerning to all of us that someone in such a position of power in this state is accused of conducting himself in this manner in both his personal life and most especially, on behalf of the state and the citizens of Alabama.
And I don’t know if I am more disturbed that he didn’t feel the need to talk directly with Gov. Ivey about this highly controversial and very expensive bridge project in over five years or that Gov. Ivey didn’t feel the need to ask?
In any case, letting ONE person — even someone who is not facing accusations like those lodged against Cooper — have so much power seems to be a complete failure of our system of checks and balances. At the very least, the BCBC case is shining a light on this issue. And will perhaps serve to get things back in check, no matter the outcome of this particular case.
I 100-percent agree there needs to be another route out of Gulf Shores. And if it’s toll free, even better. But something about this whole thing just doesn’t smell right.
Perhaps someone needs to fart so we can smell some fresh air. (Although I really have no idea what that statement even means.)
