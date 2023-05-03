There are moments in your life … moments you’ll remember as age-related rites of passage. There’s getting a driver’s license, the first time you voted, the first time you (legally) bought beer.
At a certain point, though, the firsts stop coming. But I had another this past weekend I hadn’t even considered — my first senior citizen’s discount.
My wife, Beth, stepdaughter, Vivi, and I stopped by the USS Alabama on Sunday to kill some time before a cheerleading competition in Baldwin County. The kid had never been on the battleship and we thought she would enjoy it.
I always forget how cool it is out there. There are lots of amazing aircraft in addition to the battleship and submarine, the USS Drum. We gawked at the SR-71 “Blackbird” spy plane walking in, and I tried to explain the concepts of Mach 3 and the speed of sound to Vivi, but she seemed highly skeptical of the idea of sound having a speed. I’m not sure how firm my educational footing was on that anyway. In middle school, she may have to unlearn what I told her.
When we walked into the hangar, Beth immediately pointed out the ticket prices, which included a senior citizen’s discount for those 55 and older. She took far too much pleasure in pointing this out.
My mind was racing as I walked up to order. Would I seriously utter the words “senior” while referring to myself? Ultimately, I realized I wanted that $3 discount more than I needed to preserve my pride, so I ordered “one child, one adult and one (pregnant pause) senior.” I started preparing to pull out my ID to prove to the incredulous cashier that, indeed, I am smack in the middle of my “Sammy Hagar Year.” But she didn’t even bat an eye.
Even with her obviously impaired eyesight, I expected the cashier to challenge my status as a senior citizen. Maybe she’d think I was some college kid playing a prank. Or a guy in his early 40s trying to stiff the Battleship a few bucks. But she just promptly rang up our tickets, even repeating that one was a senior discount.
It was all so brutal.
I thought 55 was the new 38 or something like that. I know lots of people my age who are still running marathons, climbing mountains and doing other totally idiotic things. I haven’t even had some smartass kid call me “gramps” yet. In what way do I qualify as a senior citizen, other than having been born a really long time ago!? It’s completely absurd.
Instead of trying to make me feel old, maybe it’s time we rethink our definition of what a senior citizen is. Perhaps the Alabama Legislature can get around to it after they finish the “What is a Woman” bill, which defines such tricky concepts as man, woman, boy and girl.
We live in confusing times, to be sure. I’ll admit to being pretty dismissive of attempts to redefine what particular traits are “owned” by specific genders. The term “pregnant people” triggers me as a writer, as does calling an individual by plural pronouns such as them and they. (If you’re saying to yourself, “That’s just because you’re old, dude!” then stop thinking to yourself and keep reading!)
But maybe there’s something not clinically insane behind all these identity issues after all. Despite the folks at Battleship Park “labeling” me a senior citizen, I don’t identify that way at all. Can we really designate a specific age when someone becomes old? We’ve been told forever, “You’re only as old as you feel.” Given that logic, anyone at any age who feels old should be able to get that senior citizen’s discount, just as if you’re a “kid at heart,” the child’s ticket could be for you.
Much in the way modern society is constantly gender-bending, we’re age-bending as well. When I was a child, someone in their 50s WAS old. For instance, I don’t ever remember my dad’s parents looking any younger than if they were in their late 70s. I definitely knew them in their 50s, but they looked burned out and broken down. Grandpa never had any teeth. I’m sure the nonstop smoking also didn’t help, but there was also a subtle attitude difference. Neither seemed remotely bothered by puttering around the house and acting the part of old folks.
It’s impossible to ignore the reality some percentage of the people I graduated high school and college with are shockingly old looking, but they’re in the minority. God bless them, though. They are the ones who really give the rest of us the fuel necessary to stay comfortably in a state of age denial. “Man, I look 20 … no! … 25 years younger than Jim! He was the quarterback on the football team, now he looks like that old man from ‘Poltergeist.’ All the antioxidants I take really must help ….”
Take a look around. There are so many 50-, 60- and even 70-year-olds wearing tight T-shirts to show off their “guns” and new “tats,” or zinging by on bikes in their spandex, it’s ridiculous. These people aren’t living a senior discount kind of life yet.
There is a possibility I’m just ignoring all those my age or older who are broken down and decrepit, but I’d rather focus on the positives. A couple of years ago, my 70-something-year-old uncle was kneeboarding behind the boat jumping waves. That’s a hopeful image, even if he had a long, white Santa beard while doing it.
If you need anything else to spur age-related delusional thinking, about once a week there’s a story about some lab somewhere that made a rat younger by giving it stem cells. The stem cells will save us for sure! Combine the stem cells and the weight loss meds and maybe you actually will get carded trying to get a couple bucks off.
Isn’t it clear the senior discount is an old way of thinking about old people? Call it something else, something more in line with how someone feels on the inside. Maybe a geezer discount. If you’re 35 and feel like a grumpy old man, get $3 off. Those of us who still feel 25 when there’s no mirror around are happy to pay full price.
