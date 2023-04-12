We’ve been very fortunate in my immediate family that cancer hasn’t played a big role in our lives or the lives of even our many cousins, second cousins, aunts and uncles. That doesn’t mean we’ve been untouched, just that there are families that have seen far, far more cancer diagnoses per capita than either side of my family.
Like everyone else, though, I’ve watched this dreaded disease take life after life of people I know or those close to them. A few years ago, I watched a college friend lose his 15-year-old son to cancer. Shortly after that, an even closer college buddy’s son about the same age was diagnosed with liver cancer. Our close-knit group of friends prayed for and encouraged Phil through an epic battle that lasted years and saw him beat the cancer back over and over only to have it return and eventually take him. Phil and his parents truly put up the bravest, strongest fight I’ve ever witnessed, and that young man will always be an inspiration when I face something tough.
A little over a year ago, my mother was diagnosed with bladder cancer, and honestly, it scared the hell out of all of us. After watching Phil’s fight, it was terrifying to think about my poor mother having to go through something similar.
My siblings and I went through the same things other children do when a parent is diagnosed with such a serious condition. We fought and argued and all had figured out exactly what needed to be done as soon as possible. My parents, for their part, moved in what to us was an almost lackadaisical fashion, considering far too many options, visiting different doctors in different cities, but always kind of pushing to go back home to the Mississippi Gulf Coast for treatment.
“Ridiculous!” we thought. It’s time for MD Anderson in Houston, the Mayo Clinic or somewhere else with world-renowned docs. We wanted them to move quickly.
One of the major hurdles facing my mother was the standard care for bladder cancer as advanced as hers — removal of the bladder. That would mean a lifetime of catheterizations or constructing a new bladder out of bowel, both of which were things she wanted no part of. Any doctor who was pushing too hard for bladder removal was himself removed from consideration.
Although I certainly understood her decision and fears her quality of life would be greatly diminished, it was also frustrating to see them take so long to basically just come back home to have things done. Eventually, she ended up taking chemotherapy and having radiation, but kept her bladder. It appeared to do the job, but left her looking frail and sapped a lot of energy.
I’d seen enough of this show to be worried about what was next. Phil always seemed to get a short reprieve after a treatment, but then things came back stronger. My mother wasn’t any different. It wasn’t long before a scan showed her lymph nodes growing, which sent all the kids down the tube of grief. We even canceled joint summer vacation plans, assuming our mother would be in a losing battle for her life by then.
She started the immunologic drug Keytruda a few months ago after doctors determined her body really couldn’t handle more chemo. Her first scans after starting that medication weren’t terribly positive, as the cancer was spreading to other lymph nodes. She was getting skinnier and we were all losing hope. But then ….
My mother started feeling a little better. She put a couple of pounds back on and got back some of her appetite. She was telling me her energy was coming back and when I saw her a couple of weeks later, she was looking a lot more like herself. When we went over on Easter — the day before she was due to have her next scan — she said she felt great and not sick at all. I’ll admit, my spirits were lifted and I was pretty sure her scans would show the progress of the disease had at least stopped, if not receded.
“It’s a miracle!” she texted all of us Monday. The cancer was gone. Completely. I cried tears of joy.
Of course, I know better than to think we’re all completely out of the woods. Cancer is a dogged foe. Still, I’ve read enough about the successes of immunologic drugs to know massive reversals aren’t unheard of. There’s definitely a feeling of hope where there had been none before.
I suppose that’s what I wanted to share with you all this week — a little hope. I know there are countless people out there dealing with these same issues, so maybe it’s helpful to read about someone hearing those words — the cancer is gone. I hope you get to hear those words, too.
We are fortunate to live in a time when such medical breakthroughs are possible. When you’re facing a life-threatening injury or illness, it's easy to get caught up in the stupidity of insurance companies and the chaos of hospitals and forget there are people who are working to help you get better. Even behind the evil walls of Big Pharma, there are still people expending their brain power to figure out how to kill cancer and save lives.
Sometimes we think we know, but we don’t know. God, fate, science — whatever you want to call it — can step in and change your course.
This is also just a reminder that we are making progress. It’ll come too late for so many amazing people, but there is progress. One day soon, I hope we’ll all hear those words — “The cancer is gone!”
Rob Holbert is co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe, Mobile’s weekly newspaper. Rob helped found the newspaper after a career that started as a police reporter and columnist at the Mississippi Press in Pascagoula. He followed that with a stint as a deputy press secretary for then-U.S. Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott in Washington, D.C. After leaving Capitol Hill, Rob worked ghost-writing opinion articles for publication in some of the nation’s largest newspapers. From 1999 – Aug. 2010 he was the faculty adviser for the University of South Alabama student newspaper, The Vanguard, and in 2002 started Lagniappe with his business partner Ashley Trice. The paper now prints 25,000 copies every week, is distributed throughout Mobile and the Eastern Shore and is one of Alabama’s largest weekly newspapers. According to Scarborough Research, Lagniappe has nearly 80,000 print readers each week and an additional 40,000 readers a month online and in newsletters, and 37,000 followers on Facebook. Rob has won numerous statewide and regional awards for column writing and was a finalist for the 2022 Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s David Carr Award for investigative reporting.
