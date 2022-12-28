The last nearly 12 years of Republican rule in Montgomery have been underwhelming for conservatives.
Sure, they started in a flurry of budgetary and campaign finance reforms, and for a brief moment, the AEA teachers' union was knocked down a few pegs.
Unfortunately, we can't have nice things in Alabama because someone on behalf of some big money interest is working some angle.
What is probably even more disappointing is that angle is presented as some significant quality of life improvement – rural broadband, Port of Mobile expansion, gas tax, limitless economic incentives, electric vehicle awareness and prolonged COVID-mitigation restrictions.
It isn't that all of those things are necessarily bad, but they do have some business interests heavily promoting them.
Suppose you dare question the merits of many things done under this Republican supermajority. In that case, you're called out for using right-wing propaganda talking points or a simpleton manipulated by Trump-inspired reactionary populism.
Sometimes it is a matter of bad manners to question authority.
"Oh, you don't like the way we are handling this toll bridge proposal? Well, bless your heart. Didn't your mama tell you if you can't say anything nice, then you shouldn't say anything at all?"
It isn't worth the hassle, so most choose not to fight it.
In Alabama, we have the art of polite country club Republicanism nailed down. Indeed, it is better than the progressive, woke, pronoun-aware ideologues in control of Alabama.
Elections have consequences, and we have what we have.
A new class of lawmakers is coming in this upcoming year that could change how things are going, at least as far as the legislature is concerned.
Thirty-one new members of the House of Representatives and six in the Senate were elected last month. Along with that comes new House leadership that could be a break from the status quo.
The Alabama Legislature had been operating under an odd phenomenon for the last few years. The House and Senate had reversed roles. The Senate, which in theory was supposed to be the more deliberative body, functioned more like the House by working efficiently and passing many bills.
With just 35 members and a GOP supermajority, passing legislation was less of a challenge. In addition, the sitting state Senators had an unprecedented working relationship and, at times, seemed more like a club.
Downstairs in the House chamber, things did not operate as smoothly, or at least that is how they may seem to the naked eye.
When bills actually made it to the floor, they were bogged down with debate over amendments, with Democrats stalling, sometimes done intentionally by the GOP leadership to run out the clock.
"Oh, we really wanted to consider your bill on gambling, but we just ran out of time."
How convenient.
After former House Speaker Mike Hubbard's unceremonious departure from Alabama politics, we were told a different style of leadership was required to heal the wounds of Hubbard or something like that.
Yes, Hubbard had a very aggressive leadership style. However, his use of legislative floor practices mimicking the one-party tactics of the Democrats hurt a lot of feelings. That gave us House Speaker Mac McCutcheon's softer approach, which came at a price.
McCutcheon, still technically the House Speaker until the next month's organizational session, announced his retirement last year, opening the door for new leadership.
Since the elections, the supermajority Republicans nominated Nathaniel Ledbetter of DeKalb County. Filling Ledbetter's former role of majority leader is second-term Morgan County lawmaker Scott Stadthagen.
What is significant about Stadthagen is he was not a sure thing for the usual Montgomery players. In 2019, Stadthagen voted against the gas tax increase. In 2021, he went against some of the state's business interests to sponsor a ban on transgender athletes in girls' athletics. And in 2022, Stadthagen sponsored the so-called bathroom bill requiring K-12 students to use the bathroom of the gender on their birth certificate.
None of those were popular with the state's establishment, which in a business-minded environment, which for better or for worse is driven by so-called woke forces, dabbling in the arena of transgender restrictions draws what they believe to be unnecessary attention to the state and its position in the culture wars.
That's not to say Alabama is headed toward Gilead of the Handmaid's Tale, but it does suggest there could be a willingness. In contrast, there was once a reluctance to take on Alabama's polite but vicious behind-the-scenes powerbrokers.
It won't mean a Friedrich Hayek-style utopia in Alabama either, but there is cause for optimism.
For the first time since Alabama has embraced Republican Party leadership at the state level beginning in 2010, there could be leadership willing to buck the bluebloods in Montgomery and legislate in a way that's more of a reflection of rank-and-file Alabama Republicans.
