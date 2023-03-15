If anyone is looking around for a new reality TV show to produce, I can’t imagine anything better than the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board as their creative muse.
“Waterboarding: The Prichard Chronicles” would feature a cast of zany characters fighting over designer purses, looking for “lost” gift cards, calling for one another’s resignations, begging to be put in receivership and cutting off people’s service. Move over “Housewives,” “Waterboarding” is the next big thing.
While it’s true “Housewives” would have gallons and gallons more breast implants than “Waterboarding,” the Prichard reality show would lead by miles in the all-important demographic of people who enjoy watching others boil drinking water before consumption. And who knows, some of that missing water board money could have gone for some yet-to-be-divulged Gucci breast enhancements. Things could get much sexier.
This week’s four-hour water board meeting would have been a great inaugural episode for “Waterboarding.” At one point, someone on the board actually even made a motion that all five members resign. That’s how bad it’s gotten. Some people serving on the board even realize they should resign. Unfortunately, three of them still don’t recognize that and voted against firing themselves. The Prichard water board members do actually get paid something, so it’s no surprise the majority voted to keep themselves in place regardless of the fact they’re overseeing a metaphorical dumpster fire.
The same board members who wanted to resign en masse also made a motion for the board to ask the county to take PWWSB into receivership. That too was voted down, but it also begs the question of whether anyone really would want to take on Prichard’s water board nightmare even if the motion had passed. I’m sure if state and county officials were all in one room and asked who wants to be responsible for fixing Prichard’s water problems, all you’d hear is crickets.
As our fictitious reality show would make painfully obvious, PWWSB desperately needs to be taken over by the state or county, but there’s clearly no one lining up to do that. After all, who wants to suddenly have a massive expense on their budget? I’m not sure exactly how much water is just leaking into the ground in Prichard, but the board claims it’s losing $87,000 a month(!!) in Alabama Village alone each month. That’s more than $1 million a year for all you kids at home who don’t have calculators.
Roughly 40 families are served in Alabama Village currently and the board spent a good bit of time Monday night talking about cutting off their water to stop losing that money. That didn’t happen, but the fact a water utility is talking about cutting off paying customers simply because their equipment is broken should be indication enough of how far things have gone off the rails.
Really, the only entities big enough to deal with the problems are probably the state or federal government. Millions and millions will be required to get service back to what it should be. Fortunately for everyone, as they sit on their hands, the issues are only getting worse.
Now there’s — kind of — a boil water advisory for those drinking PWWSB agua. I say kind of because Prichard Mayor Jimmy Gardner said in a press conference Monday that residents should boil their water before consuming it. He came to that conclusion after reading an ADEM report. However, Gardner later issued a press release saying it wasn’t necessary — but still encouraging it.
Water Board Chairman Russell Heidelberg claimed Gardner didn’t know what he was talking about and assured everyone the water is safe to drink. He also cited an ADEM report showing PWWSB water is safe to drink.
So what are you supposed to think if you’re a customer and turning that faucet handle to get a glass of water? Dueling officials with dueling ADEM reports probably don’t instill much confidence. I’d probably boil the water just out of an abundance of caution until someone proves there’s not bacteria swimming around in it. But I’m picky like that.
It’s hard to imagine in 2023 people in this country having to boil their water because the water utility is so messed up. That sounds like an advisory you might get while visiting a Third World country. But it happens. Just a few hours up the road in Jackson, Mississippi, is a fine example of what happens when the water utility is mismanaged. Does anyone really want Prichard to become the next Jackson? Sometimes it seems like the water board members don’t care about that happening.
If the massive theft that’s taken place weren’t enough, Prichard’s water board is beset with infighting on an epic scale. The board is split 3-2 on almost everything and the acrimony has gotten so bad, often one faction will show up for a meeting and the other won’t, leaving the meetings short of a quorum and destroying any opportunity to make something positive happen.
But if you’re looking for TV ratings, those meetings are getting wilder and wilder each week as customers show up to loudly voice their very legitimate concerns. Monday’s meeting featured plenty of anger and some really snappy signs.
All of this has been a slow-rolling disaster years in the making. I remember FBI agents talking with me about the PWWSB three or four years before everything broke open last year. They suspected massive corruption back then. Despite those suspicions, it took a very long time for anything to happen, and only after the extent of the theft became public.
It’s time for the water board commissioners to come together and do at least one thing right — give someone the rights to make that reality show about them and put whatever profits there are into at least fixing a few of the leaky pipes. I’m not sure they’re capable of handling much more than that.
