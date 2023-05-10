In the end, it was unanimous, and that says a lot.
Mobile’s City Council voted 6-0 Tuesday to allow a referendum on annexation in West Mobile — WeMo as we affectionately call her here at the ol’ Nappie. If that sounds miraculous to you, consider as well what the council agreed to put up for a vote is “Plan A,” the one that has the potential to bring in the most new citizens and the most new money, but also could diminish Mobile’s Black majority the most.
When you recognize half the members who voted Tuesday are African Americans who put the future of their city ahead of political pressure they faced from anti-annexation groups, the picture comes even more into focus. Perhaps even more so, it was a positive vote for the city’s future and a resounding example of the unity that floats stubbornly beneath the surface of Mobile’s race relations, bobbing to the top just when it looks like we might blow apart.
That’s not to say there aren’t real racial trials and tribulations, but there is something to this city’s ability to transcend the lesser angels of racial strife that are at a full angry boil in so many other communities. When the rest of the world is at each other’s throats, Mobilians do seem to have the ability to remember we are together in the same boat, and knocking holes in it only sinks us all.
I don’t want to go into an overblown rapture about an annexation vote — especially since, in theory at least, ethnic changes to the city shouldn’t even be part of the equation for determining whether to support annexation. In today’s world, though, there aren’t nearly enough examples of people putting racial differences aside and trusting one another. This is a breath of fresh air in that regard.
There are people and organizations staunchly opposed to annexation, and for most of them, that opposition was based upon fears of losing hard-fought political territory. It is anathema to groups like Stand Up Mobile to cede even a 10th of a percent of Black voters’ numerical advantage, even if the calculations are correct and annexation will bring in more than $100 million new dollars to the city over the next decade. Those piles of dollars aren’t worth even the most minuscule shift in voting age demographics.
With their vote, city councilors waived off those concerns like buzzing gnats. Particularly, Councilmembers Cory Penn, William Carroll and C.J. Small looked past the pressure exerted against them — including some highly charged flyers distributed in their districts — and made a vote that will help the city in the decades going forward.
It was instructive when at last week’s City Council meeting former District 1 Councilman Fred Richardson showed up to bellow against allowing annexation. He led the charge against it in 2019 and was determined to do it again. His rhetoric last week was embarrassing, insulting and condescending, as he warned Black citizens the “others” — those designated neither White nor Black in census figures — would vote with White citizens and usurp the city’s African American voting advantage.
Penn, in as smooth a piece of political jujitsu as we’ve seen in a long time, used one of Richardson’s favorite sayings against him to remind his ranting predecessor, “There is only one race — the human race.”
Too much is made of race — or ethnicity as Richardson would remind us — and that simply begets more focus on it the next time. Race won’t ever stop being an issue until we stop constantly making it an issue. Mobile has already shown itself to buck the expectations, though.
Sam Jones was elected mayor twice when the city was majority White. Sandy Stimpson has been elected three times in a city with a Black majority. Gina Gregory, a White city councilor, pulled more than 70 percent of the vote in District 7 in the last election when a plurality of its voters were Black. Even though that district is now officially majority Black, I would be very surprised if Gregory runs again and loses. The City Council vote that actually changed the city from majority White to majority Black was 7-0, with four White members on the council.
In other words, there is historical precedence for not just following the racial script.
It’s so nice not to be writing a column about a divided City Council blocking annexation over concerns it would negatively affect voting in some way. I’m sure the county’s Democrat Party leaders, Stand Up Mobile and those who have strongly opposed annexation are sporting bitter beer faces today because divisiveness didn’t win out. Oh well, I’m sure we’ll hear plenty from them in the run-up to the actual annexation vote.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson deserves credit as well because he managed to earn enough trust with Carroll, Penn and Small that they don’t feel their support will be used against them later. The mayor has set plans that keep the city with four majority Black voting-age districts, and their votes would suggest those councilors believe he aims to keep his promises in that regard.
Ironically, the heated debates over redistricting that took place last year appear to have set the stage for Tuesday’s successful vote. Even though there was some real unpleasantness in those discussions, the end product showed a willingness to work together and that may have made all the difference on annexation.
Obviously, we can always do better as a city. There needs to be more opportunity for everyone — Black, White and Other. This doesn’t mean Mobile is a racial Shangri-La. But it’s nice to see a story — particularly an Alabama story — that isn’t just another regurgitation of past sins and failings.
City leaders have good reason to be proud of themselves today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.