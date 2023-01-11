Mayor Sandy Stimpson once pledged to make Mobile the safest city in America. A Dec. 21 Lagniappe article cited a 2021 FBI report placing Mobile with the highest violent crime per capita in the country. A recent shooting at a local Walmart in addition to a New Year’s Eve downtown shooting rampage is clearly an indicator that Mobile is NOT the safest city in America.
Is it time for a reset on Mobile’s priorities and present strategic plan?
One could argue that the FBI statistics quoted are “limited” since not all cities reported their crime statistics. Please don’t tell that to the family who lost a loved one this New Year’s Eve or the multiple shooting victims that were killed, mugged or shot with “nonlife-threatening” injuries over past years.
One could argue that Mobile’s sense of violent crime is a false perception of reality; “it’s really not that bad.” I recall sitting in a District 6 meeting with my wife, Bess, last year when a senior citizen told the Mayor and Safety Director that he feared for his safety and he felt gangs and drugs were a root cause. The response by the Administration was that crime in Mobile is decreasing and there were no gangs.
Shouldn’t the response to address crime in a community be to admit it exists and acknowledge it’s a significant problem? The Chamber of Commerce and the Mayor’s public relations team will find this difficult since it is counter to an image of a family- and business-friendly community. Yet the number one reason a municipality exists is to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens.
The causes of crime are multifactorial and the solutions will require leadership from all sectors of government and society, in addition to law enforcement agencies. A community crisis should require a community response.
The City and County should join forces to make a strategic plan. The Courts need input and support. The public schools and higher education institutions need to participate. Business leaders and the Mobile Chamber of Commerce must address crime. The Police, Sherriff and Fire Rescue Services should have input. The press needs to hold the politicians accountable to make crime a priority. The press should actively report all crimes to keep citizens aware of crime frequency and locations. More importantly, citizens need to be heard and involved in all aspects of making Mobile a safe city.
I hope this New Year will bring a sense of realization and urgency that crime in Mobile is a serious problem. Mobile has many competent politicians, judges and law enforcement professionals to solve this issue. The community has many religious, academic and business leaders capable of offering solutions and support. I’m sure the citizens of Mobile would welcome and promote this initiative assuming they are incorporated into the plan.
My wife and I moved from Mobile to the Eastern Shore to be close to our children and grandchildren. I still practice medicine in Mobile. I want my patients, employees, friends and myself to be safe.
A community that is not safe can’t sustain itself or grow. Any shooting, any carjacking, any robbery is an assault on a community’s sense of stability and safety. Until Mobile makes citizen safety a number one priority using all its resources and talents, the headlines describing senseless loss of life and injuries will continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.