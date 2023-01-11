Mayor Sandy Stimpson once pledged to make Mobile the safest city in America. A Dec. 21 Lagniappe article cited a 2021 FBI report placing Mobile with the highest violent crime per capita in the country. A recent shooting at a local Walmart in addition to a New Year’s Eve downtown shooting rampage is clearly an indicator that Mobile is NOT the safest city in America.

Is it time for a reset on Mobile’s priorities and present strategic plan?

