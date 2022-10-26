Mobile opened her mailbox last week to find a very fancy invitation.
The 320-year-old city had received thousands of invites to various events in her lifetime, but not too many from this particular zip code. She recognized it as being Huntsville and she wondered what sort of event the new “it” city of Alabama wanted to invite her to. I am sure she just wants to show off her new amphitheater and walking trails and humble brag about Space Force and stealing my baseball team, Mobile thought to herself.
She opened the invite to see the Rocket City was hosting a Halloween party. Huntsville, which is over a century younger than Mobile, still has the energy to throw such a fete, she reasoned.
“I still threw parties when I was in my 200s,” Mobile grumbled, as she headed back up to her apartment in Government Plaza.
She was going to immediately regret to the party. Let Birmingham and all her little surrounding fiefdoms go up there and kiss Huntsville’s red rocket. That’s not Mobile’s style.
But then she thought about it some more. Maybe she should be more social. She had gotten crankier since her tricentennial and perhaps she needed to get back into the swing of things. After all, cities may grow or shrink, just ask Huntsville and Birmingham, respectively, but they usually don’t die. Mo was gonna be around for centuries. Was she really going to just spend the rest of her days watching TikTok videos on the 10th floor of GP?
She was going to do it. Or at least think about doing it. She read the invite again and realized it was a costume party. “Represent yourself or dress as another favorite Alabama municipality!”
I bet Huntsville thinks everyone is going to dress as her. And so does Birmingham. Such civic narcissism. This should be interesting.
Mobile didn’t know what (or where) she would dress as just yet, but, of course, her costume would have nothing to do with Hunts or Ham.
After putting some more thought into it, she called up the fair burg across the bay with an idea.
Fairhope answers the phone.
Mobile: Hey Fairhope!
Fairhope: Oh, hey, Mo. What’s up?
Mobile: Did you get an invite to Huntsville’s Halloween party?
Fairhope: Yeah. I haven’t decided if I am going yet. Are you?
Mobile: I wasn’t, but now I think I might. I don’t have anything else going on that night. It says you can dress as one of your other favorite Alabama cities and I was thinking of dressing as you.
Fairhope: Oh, really. And what would that entail exactly? An image of absolute perfection I presume?
Mobile: Well, kind of. I was gonna poke a little fun at that carefully curated image, so I just wanted to make sure you wouldn’t be upset with me.
Fairhope: Oh, really. What did you have in mind?
Mobile: OK. Now hear me out. And you know most of this is true, just a little exaggerated, so don’t get mad.
Fairhope: You are going to make fun of my flower budget, aren’t you? Those flowers are very important for my brand!
Mobile: I know, I know. Which is why it’s funny. But I was thinking I could do your iconic downtown Fairhope clock as a hat. And then I could make buttons that say, “We don’t push in Fairhope,” a reference to that blog that chronicled the unfortunate “pushing incident” at the annual tree lighting several years ago.
Fairhope: I know what you are referencing, Mobile. And for the record, we don’t push in Fairhope. So we are all still pretty certain some of your finest citizens came over and engaged in that unruly behavior.
Mobile: Let’s blame that on the Theodorians.
Fairhope: They aren’t incorporated so you still have to claim them. But fine. Whatever. What else you got for this costume?
Mobile: So since y’all were like the only municipality in Baldwin County to vote against having medical marijuana dispensaries, I see a button with a pot leaf on it that reads, “Get your a$$ to Daphne for that sh*t.”
Fairhope: Actually, have a few extra of those buttons made up for me. We don’t want that sh*t in Fairhope. Mainly, we just don’t want the tacky signage that always seems to come with it.
Mobile: I can see that.
Fairhope: But what, no making fun of the flowers?
Mobile: Oh, oh, oh, yeah. I am going to pin flowers all over my clothes and hold a sign that reads, WILL WORK (as an artist, novelist or glassblower) FOR A BIGGER FLOWER BUDGET.
Fairhope: You are not as funny as you think you are.
Mobile: This is a Halloween party hosted by a municipality for other municipalities, where you are asked to dress up as a municipality. How funny can it get?
Fairhope: Well, that’s true. I was thinking of dressing as you. But just covering my body in litter and spent shell casings would just be picking the low-hanging fruit.
Mobile: That’s fair. But it seems like things have gotten a little better. I’m a big city. We are never going to be Pleasantville, like you are, OK?
Fairhope: Oh, I know. And I am glad things are getting a little better for you. I was actually thinking of being Orange Beach anyway.
Mobile: Oh, they are fun … to make fun of.
Fairhope: I know, right? They take themselves and that whole “family-friendly” business so seriously. I was thinking of dressing as a Widespread Panic fan and holding a sign that reads “Too Floppy for Orange Beach.”
Mobile: And you could be holding a cup of coffee from Bad Ass Coffee since they were so “heartbroken” that a business with a name like that would be opening up shop in OB. The horror!
Fairhope: I know. As every 13-year-old boy would tell you, ass is in the Bible. But I mean, I am sure my council and mayor would probably say the same things, but for some reason it’s funnier when they get all butt hurt.
Mobile: I agree. I don’t know why. You should probably just have one of their finest souvenir shop airbrush artists make a shirt that says, “Prude Beach. No fun allowed. Unless it’s the kind of fun we approve of, like looking at old cars and watching a Big and Rich show, sans Big.”
Fairhope: That seems a little wordy.
Mobile: Yeah, you are probably right. Well, let’s keep thinking about this.
Fairhope: Sounds good. I need to go anyway. Mountain Brook is blowing me up on the other line. She probably thinks her brooks aren’t “babbling loudly enough” … again. And you think I’m snooty?
The Gulf Coast cities giggled and hung up. Ultimately, they did not go to Huntsville’s party because they decided it was just too damn far. They went to the Flora-Bama’s Halloween party instead, drank too many Bushwackers and threw their bras over the line. Don’t tell Mayor Tony Kennon, but on the way back home, they rode back through Orange Beach completely bra-less, which is probably against Municipal Code 6.182.
