Prichard heard her phone ringing late last week. She looked at the name that popped up on her cell and was surprised to see it was Fairhope. Why would the haughtiest city in these parts be calling her, she wondered.
Fairhope thought she was too good to even talk to Mobile, the Azalea City, the Mother of the Mystics, for Heaven’s sake, something must really be wrong for her to pick up the phone and dial what is viewed as one of the most downtrodden cities on the Gulf Coast. Prichard knew it just had to be something really awful. Someone must be dead.
Prichard: Hello?
Fairhope: Hey, girl. It’s Fairhope. How are you?
Prichard: Um, I’m fine. Is something wrong?
Fairhope: No, of course not. Everything is beautiful and picture perfect and in perpetual full bloom, you know, like it always is with me.
Prichard: Ohhhhh-kay. Then, why are you calling me? I am pretty sure I have never even spoken to you before. In fact, at the last coastal cities gathering, Saraland and I asked you and Daphne to lunch and y’all brushed us off like we were trash.
Fairhope: OK, I am sorry. I'm sure we were just really busy.
Prichard: You told us you couldn’t because you had to get home to wash your “sidewalks.”
Fairhope (embarrassed): Oh, yikes! Yeah, sorry about that.
Prichard: Look, Fairhope, just tell me what you want because I am busy dealing with problems you don’t even have the capacity to have nightmares about.
Fairhope: Fine. I’ll get to the point. I am sure you might have seen some reports in the media that we are having some problems with, um, our water, or lack thereof. Of course, we are super embarrassed about the whole ordeal. And I was just thinking, I mean, I know you have dealt with, um, problems with your water board, so I just thought you might have some friendly advice for another coastal city dealing with this kind of thing.
Prichard: You know, I really haven’t really been paying much attention to the media lately. Again, I am kind of busy. So why don’t you just tell me what is going on?
Fairhope: Oh, well, it’s just awful. We have a severe water shortage.
Prichard: Why is that?
Fairhope: Obviously so many people want to be a part of magnificent me, it’s just put a strain on my system. Not to brag, but I am one of the fastest-growing cities in the state.
Prichard: Then why are things not-so-pleasant in Pleasantville?
Fairhope: So many people have moved in and our water infrastructure just hasn’t been able to keep up with such explosive growth. We have poured millions into it but we just still aren’t there yet. And anytime we have a drought, this can happen. Again, we are mortified that this could even happen.
Prichard: Well, at least you have the resources to address your issues. Sounds like you will be fine.
Fairhope: Well, of course, we will be. But in the meantime, do you know what I am having to put my citizens through?
Prichard: I can only imagine.
Fairhope: I’ve had to threaten fines if they water their lawns or flower gardens. We love flowers in Fairhope. People spend a lot of money on them. Hell, I spend a lot of money on them for my downtown. They are like our little children. Are we supposed to just let them die? Are we supposed to let our children die? Is that what we are supposed to do, Prichard?
Prichard: Yes, because the choice may be between having pretty flowers or water to flush down number 2s, assuming you guys do poop over there.
Fairhope: We don’t talk about things like that.
Prichard: I figured.
Fairhope: But Prich, if I can call you that.
Prichard: No one does, but I guess you can.
Fairhope: It goes way beyond flowers and lawns. I can’t let my residents wash their vehicles on the weekends.
Prichard: Are any of them really washing their own vehicles? I am sure they can take their Mercedes to someone in Daphne for detailing.
Fairhope: That’s true, but still. And we had to shut down our splash pad. My poor children. It’s like they are living in a third-world country. And to add insult to injury, I can only allow my residents to refill their pools two days per week. Can you even imagine?
Prichard: The horror! Don’t they have an entire bay they can swim in?
Fairhope: I mean, technically, yes, but you know that bay water is the fastest way to stain a $400 bathing suit.
Prichard: Um, that must be tough.
Fairhope: Yeah, it is. Most people know to buy dark-colored bathing suits to use while swimming in the bay. It only takes ruining one white suit to learn the hard way. Anyway, I digress. I know you have similar issues with your water sys …
Prichard (interrupts): Let me just stop you right there, Fairhope. Has your operations manager used the utility’s credit card to buy more Louis Vuitton purses than you see being sported by the women strolling down Fairhope Avenue on any given Saturday?
Fairhope: Well, that is a lot of Louis… but no.
Prichard: Has your manager taken elaborate trips or bought a food truck with your credit card?
Fairhope: Well, of course, not.
Prichard: Has your board so grossly mismanaged your system that you can’t make payments on over $50 million in bonds so now a bank is going to put it in the control of a receiver?
Fairhope: No.
Prichard: Is your infrastructure so terrible that some of your residents – many whom are elderly and/or on fixed incomes – get such high water bills they have no way to pay them? Or have infrastructure that is so horrible in some areas it is more cost-effective to use eminent domain to condemn properties and purchase them than to fix it? Which then leaves people without homes? Do you have any of that kind of thing going on?
Fairhope: No. No, we do not.
Prichard: I didn’t think so. I don’t really want to hear about your little dead flower and grass problem, Fairhope. Why don’t you call me back when you have something real to bellyache about?
Fairhope: I’m sorry. I guess I didn’t realize how bad it was for you. You know I am kind of in a bubble over here (laughs nervously). Maybe we can do lunch sometime? My treat!
Prichard: Yeah, I am pretty sure I am going to be washing my sidewalks.
Prichard hangs up the phone, miffed, and admittedly jealous of Fairhope’s water “problems.”
