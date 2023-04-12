It’s been about a month since St. Patrick’s Day, and I just can’t stop thinking Mobile is really missing an opportunity to really cash in on one of our most famous sons, the Crichton Leprechaun.
I know what you are thinking. How many more Mardi Gras beads, candles, T-shirts, hats, flags, beer cans or socks could we possibly slap that amateur sketch on? Plenty of people are already cashing in on it.
You are right, but there is good reason for that. People worldwide love that piece of viral internet “news” gold and just can’t get enough of it. Look, I know the whole thing is goofy, but it has taken on a life of its own now, beyond the video itself. So why not just embrace it?
I would venture to guess more out-of-towners from across the globe are more familiar with it than Mobile’s “Port City” status or the Azalea Trail or dare I say, even Mardi Gras.
We are Mobile. We are “born to celebrate.” So why are we not doing more to celebrate one of the most outlandish things this city is famous (infamous?) for?
We need an annual Crichton Leprechaun Festival.
Mobile is already built for this because, of course, we would kick the festivities off with a Mardi Gras-style celebration and parade.
First, we would need to dye the Mobile River green with the same eco-friendly vegetable dye they use in Chicago’s and San Antonio’s rivers on St. Patrick’s Day. Apparently, it only takes two boats — one to pour and one to “stir”— and a couple of hours to do this. Who knew?
Then an Amateur Sketch/Leprechaun mascot person would arrive in a boat (just like King Felix and King Elexis do) to Cooper Riverside Park where he would declare it “I Want the Gold Day,” or something like that. We could adopt a new sister city in Ireland that sends over their mayor or another representative every year to ride along with the Leprechaun to make this declaration along with the mayor of Mobile. And of course, the Irish representative would certify the Crichton Leprechaun is real. The NBC reporter Brian Johnson and any of the main characters in his report would also be a part of the ceremony.
Then it would be time for the main event — the parade.
Each of the Mardi Gras organizations would have a float in it, just like we did for Tardi Gras or some of the bowl games, which are always among my most favorite parade memories. It’s the Mobile Mardi Gras sampler platter — what’s not to love? The floats would be St. Patrick’s Day-themed and the members would sling the assorted “amateur sketch” throws already in existence, along with gold coins and green beads and such.
We would trade in the brass bands for traditional Irish ones. Or maybe have both!
And in the spirit of Joe Cain, we could have marching groups associated with the festival, so the people could parade down the streets behind the floats. The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick could lead the way.
I am not sure the exact date it should fall on. Maybe it could always be March 14 (the day the WPMI news report aired) or maybe the weekend before St Patrick’s Day or even on St. Patrick’s Day. These details would need to be worked out.
Just think how huge this could be. All of those other cities that celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, they can’t throw a parade like we do. And they don’t have the Crichton Leprechaun. Our celebration could be right up there with Boston’s or Chicago’s. People would travel from all of our surrounding states to attend, filling up our hotels and restaurants. Post-Mardi Gras lull no more!
We already have the floats. We already have the merch. We already have a population who likes to host a party.
A big celebration like this could be a big economic boon to our city as a whole.
I don’t know. Maybe I am just thinking like “a crackhead that got hold of the wrong stuff,” but perhaps making the most of our ridiculous internet fame is where we find the true pot of gold.
Ashley Trice is the editor and publisher of Lagniappe and lagniappemobile.com, which she co-founded with fellow publisher Rob Holbert in July 2002.
She graduated with honors from the University of South Alabama in 2000 with a BA in communications. She is the recipient of the Award for Excellence in In-Depth Reporting by the Mobile Press Club (2003) and for Humorous Commentary by the Society of Professional Journalists, Southeastern Division (2010, 2018, 2021). She won a national writing award in the 2015 Altweekly Awards for Best Column presented by the Association of Alternative Newsmedia, and the Alabama Press Association’s First Place Award for Best Editorial or Commentary in 2017 and 2020, as well as the Alabama Press Association’s First Place Award for Humorous Commentary in 2018 and 2021. She was in the 2011 class of Mobile Bay Monthly’s 40 Under 40.
She is married to Frank Trice and they live in Midtown with their son, Anders, daughter, Ellen, and their anything but “standard” poodle, Remy.
