Ashley Trice is the editor and publisher of Lagniappe and lagniappemobile.com, which she co-founded with fellow publisher Rob Holbert in July 2002.   She graduated with honors from the University of South Alabama in 2000 with a BA in commun

Someone bought Steve Jobs’ dirty old sandals for nearly a quarter of a million dollars.

 Photo courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

Next week, we will all gather around the table with our dysfunctional families to eat a dry bird and a variety of fattening casseroles that are somehow still considered “vegetables,” watch a little football and give thanks for all of our many blessings.

I can’t wait, but in order to really stock up on the gratitude you need to have oozing out of your pores next Thursday, I feel this week should be spent pondering things you are decidedly NOT thankful for. You know, a brattiness cleanse of sorts. So I encourage everyone to purge your soul and jot down a few things that are really getting under your skin. It can be something personal or universal, mundane or extraordinary, but just make sure you get all of the bitterness out. Your family will thank you for it.

Ashley Trice is Lagniappe co-publisher and editor. E-mail her at atrice@lagniappemobile.com.

