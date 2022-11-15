Ashley Trice is the editor and publisher of Lagniappe and lagniappemobile.com, which she co-founded with fellow publisher Rob Holbert in July 2002.
Next week, we will all gather around the table with our dysfunctional families to eat a dry bird and a variety of fattening casseroles that are somehow still considered “vegetables,” watch a little football and give thanks for all of our many blessings.
I can’t wait, but in order to really stock up on the gratitude you need to have oozing out of your pores next Thursday, I feel this week should be spent pondering things you are decidedly NOT thankful for. You know, a brattiness cleanse of sorts. So I encourage everyone to purge your soul and jot down a few things that are really getting under your skin. It can be something personal or universal, mundane or extraordinary, but just make sure you get all of the bitterness out. Your family will thank you for it.
I’ll go first …
I am so UN-thankful for fellow drivers who are trying to “help” you by motioning for you to cut in front of them across their lane into oncoming traffic … but you can’t really see if you are going to get plowed into by another car and you don’t trust them even though they look like a reasonable human being (but you never know), so you get all stressed out and contemplate if you should take the risk. But you are a chicken with trust issues and depth perception problems and you get all sweaty and nervous, so you politely decline.
But then they get all offended because they were trying to be nice with this gesture and you shot them down. And the people behind you get all mad because you didn’t take the driver up on his offer and they are raring to go. But they are driving some giant truck and can probably see if there is a car coming or not, whereas you cannot because you are in a low-to-the-ground, mid-sized SUV. And now you are just wishing “Mr. Nice Guy” had just been an a-hole and never made you this offer because he really didn’t have to and he has now made you a pariah and ruined your life, or at least about three minutes of it.
I am so UN-thankful someone had enough extra cash to burn on buying Steve Jobs’ dirty old Birkenstocks for $218,750. Sure, he was a genius and a visionary, but almost a quarter of a million dollars for a dead guy’s shoes, complete with “grocery store feet” stains? Why? I am also UN-thankful these shoes come with an NFT that is a “360-degree digital representation of the sandals” and I am UN-thankful for still not understanding how any of that works.
I am so UN-thankful for the traffic light at Springhill and Broad. Even though there have been modifications to make it clearer, in the words of the great Dolly Parton, that thing has everyone so confused they don’t know whether to scratch their watches or wind their butts.
I am so UN-thankful cereal makers can’t make resealable storage bags with zippers.
I am UN-thankful for the phrase “come along” when referencing a tow rope or strap. And for calling any lizard that isn’t green a skink. I don’t care if they are technically skinks, they don’t want to be called that. I know this for a fact.
I am UN-thankful for every retail store that wants to collect my email address before checking me out, as if I am obligated by law to do so.
I am UN-thankful for people who block entire aisles at the grocery store with their body and buggy placement and then get so lost in the canned baked bean choices they are completely oblivious to anyone trying to get around them.
I am UN-thankful I don’t know who any — not a one! — of the Best New Artist Grammy nominees are, which just confirms I am ancient. Apologies to Anitta, Domi & JD Beck, Latto, Måneskin, Molly Tuttle, Muni Long, Omar Apollo, Samara Joy, Tobe Nwigwe and Wet Leg. I am sure your music is exceptional. Maybe I’ll get to hear it one day. Good luck to all of you.
I am UN-thankful for lame column ideas, such as writing what you are UN-thankful for. And there are certainly much bigger issues and problems in this world to contemplate and/or try to address. But those issues can often feel so heavy, enormous, unsolvable and hopeless, so sometimes it is better to sweat the small stuff. Just make sure you sweat it all out before next week.
