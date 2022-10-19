We spend a lot of time in this country talking about equality, equity and fairness, and that’s all well and good, but one group of people continues suffering in silence. That silence is predominantly due to their reluctance to breathe fumes emanating from airplane bathrooms, but it is silence nonetheless.
These abused individuals are those who dare to buy the cheapest tickets on a flight.
My wife, Beth, and I unwittingly joined the ranks of the airline “untouchables” when we flew out to Dallas this past weekend. The plan was hatched a couple of months ago, but tickets from Mobile, Pensacola and Biloxi to Dallas were outlandish — more than $700 apiece. For us and the kid, it would’ve been around two grand for a three-day trip! New Orleans offered the most reasonable prices, a bit less than $200 apiece. But little did we know purchasing the lowest-priced tickets we could find turned us into transportation lepers.
To be fair, I’m not sure this kind of treatment is universal across the airline industry. It might have just been the particular carrier we used. I probably shouldn’t use their name, but it rhymes with United.
We all know there’s “first class” and “business class,” but apparently now there’s also an unadvertised “low class.” The people in first class and business class get more room, fancy food and in-flight massages. (I’m not sure about the massages.) When you’re flying “no class,” you get to sit in the very back of the plane right next to the bathroom in a seat that’s reasonably roomy if you’re 4-foot-6.
Maybe such cramped seating is to be expected when your ticket costs less. At least we didn’t end up strapped to the wing. But there are other not-so-subtle signs you’re not as valued a customer as others. For instance, prior to takeoff while perusing the little foldout map of the plane showing all of the exits and safety features, I noticed something strange. The drawing of a “water landing” (aka corkscrewing into the ocean) showed two large rafts on either side of the plane forward of the wings. Behind the wings, toward the back of the plane, there were no rafts at all. Nothing. They should have just drawn a smiling shark.
I guess they use the “low class” raft space to carry more bags of mixed nuts and tiny bottles of vodka for the important people.
Being left as shark bait isn’t even the worst part of “low class” though.
Over the years, we’ve all come to accept the airlines’ ridiculous baggage scam. The idea of being able to bring clothes and toiletries with you was included in the purchase of a plane ticket, but several years ago we started being charged extra to have them lose our bags. Because of that, most of us go to great lengths to pack two weeks’ worth of clothing into a tiny “carry-on,” saving money and the likelihood of your luggage vacationing in Hawaii while you’re in Cancun.
Thus an entire industry of overhead compartment-sized luggage sprung up. But, we showed up at the airport this past weekend only to discover that because we were using an “economy ticket,” Beth’s little “roller board” suitcase would have to be checked. The woman behind the counter barked at us as if we were crazy for even thinking for a second that people with such low-rent tickets could take a carry-on suitcase aboard the plane. When we offered to pay, she said we would need to call the airline and pay them the luggage fee. What!?
Then she momentarily grew a conscience because she huffily said, “OK, I’ll take care of it for no charge, but they’re not going to do that for you on the way back!”
She did allow me to bring my duffel bag aboard, but when we got to our seats in the No Raft Zone, most of the overhead compartments were filled with what looked like spare parts for the plane. I squeezed my bag into one anyway.
We took a bumpy flight to make a connection in Houston with Beth clawing my arm every two seconds. To say she’s a nervous flyer is an understatement. There were a few times I thought she was undergoing a religious conversion.
On the next flight, though, they split us up, putting the girls back against the toilet and me farther up toward the middle, tantalizingly close to the Raft Zone. You might assume because you bought the tickets all at once, you’d be seated together, but not when you’re flying “low class.” On our connecting flight back to New Orleans from Houston, they actually had our 9-year-old seated away from her mother and I didn’t even have a seat until just before the flight.
I do have to admit that in some ways maybe the airline had it right. There were definitely low-rent people sitting all around us, many of whom appeared to be having serious troubles with intestinal gas. Or maybe that was just the lavatory.
Certainly, such deviants needed to be kept away from the delicate first- and business-class folks, but I just felt like we didn’t really belong so far back in the plane, even if we didn’t pay top dollar. Not saying we’re life raft-worthy or anything crazy like that, I just think we had more in common with the people closer to the wing.
I remain grateful we didn’t have any kind of food service during these flights. I’d imagine it would have just been whatever first class didn’t finish. Also, at one point a flight attendant did ask if I wanted something to drink and I ordered water. I got half a cup, warm, no ice. That’s all I needed to see.
She probably would never say, but it kind of felt like my wife even started to resent me a bit because my insistence on affordable airline tickets had ultimately led us to such a lowly place. That was probably during one of the gassier moments for the guy in front of us. Thank God they didn’t lose her luggage or I might have been left at the New Orleans airport.
Next time I may have to spring for the more expensive tickets.
