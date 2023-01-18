KC-46
Currently, the U.S. Air Force is wrestling with the decision to press ahead with the planned competition to acquire its next refueling tanker, or continue procuring the KC-46, a refueling tanker that has left our men and women in uniform desperately wanting a more reliable and capable aircraft.

The Secretary of the Air Force seems unaware of the shortfalls of the KC-46, as he recently said, “it doesn’t look necessary or cost-effective as it once did to introduce another aircraft.” However, as the lead administrator of thousands of city employees, I disagree with the Secretary. I know firsthand how important it is to get resources that work to those executing the mission. 

Stimpson serves as the mayor of Mobile, Alabama.

