Currently, the U.S. Air Force is wrestling with the decision to press ahead with the planned competition to acquire its next refueling tanker, or continue procuring the KC-46, a refueling tanker that has left our men and women in uniform desperately wanting a more reliable and capable aircraft.
The Secretary of the Air Force seems unaware of the shortfalls of the KC-46, as he recently said, “it doesn’t look necessary or cost-effective as it once did to introduce another aircraft.” However, as the lead administrator of thousands of city employees, I disagree with the Secretary. I know firsthand how important it is to get resources that work to those executing the mission.
The LMXT is an Air Force-unique platform built in partnership by Lockheed Martin and Airbus. The companies announced their collaboration in January, selecting Alabama and Georgia as the homes for the program.
I was honored to join Governor Kay Ivey, along with Senators Shelby and Tuberville, at the announcement which included the proposed construction of a new $400 million facility located at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley. This facility would create more than 300 direct jobs, but the investment in our economy hinges on the Air Force moving forward with a fair and open competition for the tanker.
The Air Force’s Request for Proposal (RFP) for the competition is expected in 2023, with the projection that the Air Force will award the contract in 2024. They must follow through on their proposed competition.
Lockheed Martin will be the prime contractor and base its LMXT offering on the Airbus A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), which is currently in service with 13 U.S. allies around the world. The MRTT is proven and capable, as it has been refueling U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps aircraft in combat since 2015.
The baseline A330 aircraft will be built in Mobile and converted to the LMXT military tanker in Marietta, Georgia. Further, the LMXT would have the greatest flight range of any tanker in the world, carry more fuel than any other tanker, and be equipped with the ability to automate aerial refueling — giving the U.S. Air Force back its edge in the sky.
This state-of-the-art aircraft is the right plane for the war fighter, and we are thrilled it would be built in Mobile. When I first took office in 2013, I pledged that Mobile was open for business. We have the tools to help high-tech manufacturing succeed.
Our world-class workforce produces products that strengthen national security and maintain military readiness. The LMXT is yet another opportunity to showcase the capabilities of hardworking Mobilians. It would be an aircraft built in America, by Americans, for Americans.
It is exciting to know that Mobile would play a key role in building this aircraft, which would support both military and humanitarian missions around the globe. An Alabama-built tanker that delivers on its promised performance would benefit our nation’s military and our alliances while creating good-paying jobs right here at home.
Our congressional delegation has been on the front lines fighting for Alabama, and I know they share my belief that the Air Force should pick the best aircraft for its missions. The way to ensure that the Air Force is equipped with the best aerial tanker is through fair and open competition.
