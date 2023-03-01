I have ridden motorcycles since I was 15 and have always enjoyed the fellowship and freedom the activity gives me. I get to see our state and others along with many other such people who are doctors, lawyers, businessmen and, well, who are just people like many of you reading this. My journey as a rider included a few bumps and knocks along the way, which led me to become an MSF Rider Coach certified by the Alabama Motorcycle Safety Program in Montevallo and the Motorcycle Safety Foundation.
The program allowed me to teach others the correct way to ride; I learned I did not know that, even though by that time I had significant road miles of experience. I also began to learn more about government regulation and its impact on what I enjoy doing on a frequent basis whether going to work, the grocery store or just for a leisurely ride along the coast.
My motorcycling education has taught me that state legislators are often oblivious to the riders in the state, as evidenced by a variety of laws passed by those persons who decide to work in Montgomery on “my behalf” even though they either don’t know or don’t care about me and thousands of other riders in the state of Alabama.
I like to think it’s because they don’t know. I like to think they don’t know that Alabama is the only state that doesn’t require a rider skills test during licensure and that they do care that many die on Alabama roadways due to their inability to brake properly or to go around a curve because they haven’t learned how to ride. I like to think they don’t know that I pay a higher Class II RV rate for the privilege of riding a vehicle that, like many of them, I use to go to work, go to the store and, yes, sometimes even vacation on. I like to think they do care that in almost every category, ALDOT and ADECA classify us the same as a car except when I pay ad-valorem taxes.
I like to think they don’t know that thousands of riders are responsible, safe motorcyclists as adults and they don’t know the answer to rider deaths isn’t to add reflective helmet stickers. I like to think they do care about the rider’s right to choose to ride without a helmet and that it is just as important to riders as concealed carry was to thousands of gun owners. I’d like to think they understand that distracted driving kills many Alabamians and Americans and that using a cell phone isn’t a right that should be enjoyed while operating something that kills and maims not only riders but pedestrians, bicyclists and other drivers too.
I’d like to think they do care what I and other responsible riders have to say and think as they start a new legislative session and give us the same time and thought as they did when they were running for office. I like to think they do care and won’t pay lip service to us just for our vote at election time. I like to think that many of them will read this and realize that those of us in Dixie ABATE do care about the riders in Alabama and will continue to be watching and representing the 100,000+ registered motorcyclists ... because we are and we do.
