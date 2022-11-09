It has been a while since the GOP has had a bad election cycle in Alabama. Since the 2010 midterms, Republicans have swept elections.
In the elections since 2010, the state GOP has added to its electoral majorities, the one notable exception being an off-cycle, high-profile, low-turnout U.S. Senate election in the middle of December 2017.
As far as state government goes, things have generally improved. Times of proration seem to be in the rearview mirror for now.
However, if there were one huge I-told-so opportunity for Democrats, it would be K-12 public education. Eleven years of GOP rule and results relative to other states have not improved.
What’s the deal? Is it funding? No, the state’s education budget is setting records every year.
Alabama’s per-pupil spending is a lackluster 45th, which also is in line with about where fourth-graders and eighth-graders placed in the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress report card.
As far as teachers’ salaries, there’s always a struggle to gain a competitive advantage for educators’ compensation. Where the most attention is needed in public school tends not to be the most glamourous of teaching opportunities. But this is not unusual. Every state has these problems.
Culturally, Alabama may have some issues, and government is very bad at changing the culture. Parental engagement and an overwhelming sense of hopelessness that does not encourage the hard work of scholastic achievement are issues everywhere, not just in Alabama.
Is there a government solution to the problem? Some of us think there is a government fix for every situation. “These things will be fixed if we just have the will to do it” is the mantra of many politicians. But society is way more complicated than that.
Republicans — or conservatives, for the sake of this discussion — are generally bad at one-size-fits-all solutions. Every policy argument can be boiled down to the good of the collective versus the freedom and liberty of the individual.
Philosophically, individualism is not a characteristic of public education. You can’t craft a system built to address the needs individually. A singular program has to be established to benefit as many students as possible.
Standardized test scores hold schoolchildren to the same standard as a baseline, and we are not achieving satisfactory rankings.
At what point is this a political liability for one-party ruling Republicans? You can't blame Democrats or liberals. The GOP owns this. We are doing it their way.
We expect very little from the bureaucracy in Montgomery — infrastructure, public safety and education. Alabama is subpar on all.
Everything else is extracurricular. Economic development, rural broadband, gambling and health care have merit, but they’re not a core function of state government.
Last week, Gov. Kay Ivey declared she will once and for all work to improve Alabama’s lackluster K-12 public education system in her next term.
“We’re going to have a complete focus on improving education, whether that means birth to workforce,” she said in an interview with Alabama Public Television. “We’ll be scrutinizing what we can do to really, sincerely, make a difference in what our students learn and how well we learn it because these students are our future.
“The whole future of our state and world depend on the quality of education our students get. We’ve got to get this right. Education needs to be addressed and we’re going to do that in my second term.”
She did not say precisely what that would be. Could it be school choice? What does the Alabama Education Association (AEA) have to say about it? Should we even care about AEA?
A word of caution here: There’s no reason to expect fundamental changes to public education in Alabama from this administration. Aside from constructing two new prisons, everything in Alabama has maintained the status quo.
Kay Ivey is not a movement type of conservative.
She is about to embark on a new term with a mandate from voters, which seems to support the status quo. There was hardly a peep about education from this governor during the campaign.
It was folksy ads punching back at the Biden administration and a dominating victory in a crowded Republican primary.
However, this is not sustainable, practically or politically.
A state cannot churn out high school grads reading at a sub-grade level on a grand scale and be competitive in the U.S. economy. At some point, the lack of ability has to catch up with all of us, and there will be consequences.
When that should happen, the finger-pointing will be aimed directly at Republicans. Does this mean Democrats will have a reemergence? Not in our lifetime, but if Democrats had any sense, they would constantly remind us of how mediocre Alabama has been under GOP-only leadership.
But they won’t any time soon. They can barely afford to pay the light bill at Alabama Democratic Party headquarters.
Maybe they will if they can get beyond the Joe Reed-era of Democratic politics.
For now, the only option is to place blind faith in Republicans to figure this one out.
