It is like they learned nothing from the 2019 I-10 Mobile River and Bayway toll fiasco.
Last week, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) announced it would proceed with a bridge proposal to alleviate some of the traffic problems on Alabama Highway 59 and the Foley Beach Express, the two primary routes for traffic coming to and from Orange Beach and Gulf Shores.
The issue is how to cross the Intercoastal Waterway from the north, but it gets complicated beyond that.
Looking blindly at a map and unaware of anything other than the bodies of water, one would say the ideal location for a new bridge is between the two existing bridges. However, to the north is the Gulf Shores “International” Airport and to the south is Gulf State Park.
Obviously, building a road through the middle of an existing airport is not likely to happen, making access from the north problematic.
In 2012, then-Gov. Robert Bentley signed a bill allowing BP oil spill money to be used to construct a conference center at Alabama Gulf State Park. However, part of the legislation abandoned the prospects of a thoroughfare across the state park that would connect the existing toll bridge or any future bridge to Beach Boulevard, also known as Alabama Highway 182.
Yes, it would be a new bridge. But essentially, it is a bridge-to-nowhere scenario, at least for the near future.
The bridge to nowhere is better than no bridge, right?
Maybe. The problem is that if constructed, there is not a good way to get from the existing infrastructure to the new bridge aside from backroads. They will not lend themselves efficiency in the event of a hurricane — deviating from one route to cross the canal and reunite with the same route is a long way around.
So why are they building this bridge?
The Baldwin County Commission does not want it. State Sen. Chris Elliott, who represents the area, has reservations about the project. Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon is dead set against it.
For now, the project's proponents seem to include Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Kraft and ALDOT.
ALDOT spokesman Tony Harris blames the toll bridge company, who he claimed was using the situation to guarantee its monopoly.
“For years, ALDOT engaged in good faith negotiations, but the toll bridge company refused to agree to any requirements to reduce traffic congestion and instead demanded a 50-year guarantee that no other bridge would be built in the area, regardless of need,” Harris said in a media report this week. “This company wanted a promise that their monopoly, which has never worked, would be protected for another 50 years. It's hard to imagine a worse idea.”
It’s also hard to imagine ALDOT is concerned about monopolies after the 2019 fiasco.
Flashback to 2019: Gov. Kay Ivey and her paid allies in the media were peddling what would have been a near-monopoly in the form of a public-private partnership for the aforementioned I-10 project.
Ivey and ALDOT Director John Cooper acknowledged a need for the project, but transportation policymakers were adverse to committing resources to the project because why should the average Alabama taxpayer foot the bill for a bridge that would likely be most used by out-of-state travelers?
However, the anti-toll in-state travelers were subjected to a smear campaign.
“Those people just want a free bridge to the beach.”
“Some random mouth-breathing Neanderthal said something bigoted on the Jim Zeigler-inspired Facebook page, so anti-tollers must all be racists.”
You get the idea. It was a win-at-all-costs approach, like the average Mobile or Baldwin Countian was unreasonable for not wanting to choose a $6-each-way toll or driving from downtown Mobile on Government Street through the Bankhead Tunnel to the Causeway.
This feels eerily similar. It is the same ALDOT director talking down to elected officials as if they don’t know what is good for them with the same win-at-all-costs approach.
Why? Does the Alabama Department of Transportation want to put the toll bridge company out of business? It sure seems that way.
A few of the proposals included a route from existing infrastructure to the new bridge — beginning with a traffic circle or a flyover connecting the Foley Beach Express.
Imagine being from Ohio or Indiana and heading south for a vacation in Orange Beach. As you’re headed down the Foley Beach Express, you reach a fork in the road. The right arrow says “free bridge” and the left arrow says “toll bridge.” Which one are you taking?
So that’s the way it goes, right? That’s the risk of business. If someone builds a better mousetrap, as would be the case with the new free ALDOT bridge, you lose.
Except it isn’t that simple. The state can acquire land through eminent domain and has, at least in theory, unlimited resources in taxpayer funding.
Is it fair to undermine an existing business when the state has distinct advantages over private enterprise?
The decision to proceed triggered a lawsuit from the bridge company.
Regardless of what you think about the merits of any of the bridge solutions, be it the bridge to nowhere, adding a span to the existing toll bridge, or any other proposal, this one looks like it is going to be tied up in court for some time, meaning you folks headed back and forth from the beach are going to be tied up in traffic for some time.
