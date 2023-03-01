Barry Moore

Alabama Congressman Barry Moore

One of the most frustrating claims the ideologically biased media in Alabama make while downplaying something with which it disagrees is to proclaim it is “just pandering to the base to get votes” or something similar.

The latest example comes from Alabama’s second congressional district and U.S. Rep. Barry Moore’s gimmick bill to make the AR-15 the “National Gun of America.”

To contact Jeff Poor email jefferypoor@gmail.com

Tags

Contributing Writer

Jeff Poor is the host of "The Jeff Poor Show" on FM Talk 106.5 and the executive editor of 1819 News. He is also a contributor to Breitbart News. Jeff grew up in Birmingham and has reported in all 67 counties in Alabama. He received his Building

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.