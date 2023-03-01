One of the most frustrating claims the ideologically biased media in Alabama make while downplaying something with which it disagrees is to proclaim it is “just pandering to the base to get votes” or something similar.
The latest example comes from Alabama’s second congressional district and U.S. Rep. Barry Moore’s gimmick bill to make the AR-15 the “National Gun of America.”
Predictably, the second-tier college-educated elite who populate the Alabama media expressed their immediate disdain.
From John Archibald to the Dothan Eagle editorial board, the emotional distress displayed in the printed word was supposed to make us all think about the leaders we elect in Alabama.
But it didn’t.
Is there something therapeutic about expressing faux righteous indignation when right-wingers like Barry Moore do right-wing things, like say the AR-15 should be elevated to our national gun? Was he supposed to declare global warming the existential crisis we have been waiting on for 20 years?
Our system is based on the consent of the governed, and the governed determined they preferred Barry Moore by significant margins.
“Barry Moore is just doing this for votes!”
Isn’t that the point? He won his election by 40 points. Did he need an AR-15 stunt to push it to 50 points next time around?
Not to make it all about the second-term congressman from the Wiregrass, but is an honest effort ever made to try to understand how someone like Barry Moore got elected?
What were the voters there thinking? Were they trying to send a message to Washington, D.C.?
Instead, it is scorn and mocking from our self-proclaimed betters who have no desire to try to understand how this phenomenon can occur in Alabama.
It is laziness.
We are right. They are wrong.
We are educated. They are not.
They are duped by demagogues like Donald Trump. We are sophisticated with a keen eye for frauds like our 45th president.
And wash, rinse, repeat.
Republicans do Republican things. We pretend to be angry and disappointed anyone could be so stupid.
It does not move the needle — not that it was supposed to.
The new Legislature will gavel in next week, and several pre-filed bills are already guaranteed to evoke the same response.
“Ban critical race theory? Those silly Republicans! All they do is pander for votes.”
First of all, that is how the system works.
However, why would some Republicans pursue these bills? If it is for votes, how much larger of a supermajority does the GOP need? That is probably not it.
Essentially, it is what a lot of voters want.
Why might they want a national gun or a ban on something probably not taught at the grade school level?
People see what is going on in other states around the country. They are told that can never happen here in Alabama, and there is nothing to worry about.
The problem is the people who are telling them that are the ones who disagree with the prevailing political sensibilities of most people in Alabama.
For someone like Barry Moore, it is about showing a willingness to take a stand against the conventional wisdom thrust upon society by the institutional left. For State Rep. Ed Oliver of Tallapoosa County, the chief sponsor of a bill that would ban so-called divisive concepts, which includes CRT, it was fulfilling a promise he made on the campaign trail.
Fulfilling campaign promises is a frustrating reality for some.
For example, Congress is faced with the decision to raise the debt ceiling at some point soon.
Some Republicans ran on the promise of not allowing the Biden administration to spend another dime until some changes were made.
A well-known political watcher was dismissive of this, and he replied by saying, “That’s just campaign rhetoric. You can’t take what is said by politicians seriously. Leadership must prevail because it is for the good of the country.”
You don’t know what’s good for you. We have to lie to you to get you to vote for us and then give you the medicine you need against your will.
It has been a while since I’ve sat through a high school lecture, but I’m confident that approach is not one of the core tenets of America’s system of government.
The bottom line is there is no effort by those who disagree with changing minds rhetorically.
One approach is to undermine the credibility of an alleged pandering politician. They claim corruption or something nefarious that calls into question the moral character of an elected official with which they disagree.
We see that a lot, but how often does that work? It never works.
You may have heard the Press-Register, Birmingham News and Huntsville Times published their final print editions this week.
Despite being told in some cliché-filled open letter to readers this was some sort of journalistic enhancement, it was a sign of failure.
No introspection. No second-guessing. No “maybe we could have done this better.”
One can only hope that by doubling down, which appears to be the stay-the-course approach, the era of legacy media elitism will end sooner rather than later.
