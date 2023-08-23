According to the so-called insiders, the Alabama Legislature will try to tackle ethics and gambling next year.
As for ethics, we’ve seen this play out before. A few years ago, in the aftermath of the Mike Hubbard saga, lawmakers were concerned broadly interpreted ethics statutes could be weaponized by a rogue prosecutor (e.g., Matt Hart).
The effort fell apart after then-Senate Pro-Tem Del Marsh’s ill-timed radio interview with Birmingham radio host Matt Murphy, who accused Marsh of trying to reinvent a system of free lunches for lawmakers.
This time, Daphne State Rep. Matt Simpson, the House Ethics Committee chairman, is leading the charge. We shall see how that goes this time around.
The other likely hot-button item will be determining the elusive solution to Alabama’s gambling situation.
Earlier this year, House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter empaneled a group of House members to investigate potential solutions.
One lawmaker serving on this ad hoc committee, State Rep. Andy Whitt, took his responsibilities so seriously he traversed the state, purchased bogus scratch-off lottery tickets and visited 12 illegal gambling sites with electronic bingo machines, according to one report.
Every time we do this, we go through the process of debating about a “simple” lottery.
“No one wants a giant behemoth so-called comprehensive gambling bill that picks winners and losers!”
In case you are new to the game, Alabama is late to gambling because of the failed 1999 lottery vote.
Then-Gov. Don Siegelman thought his best shot at establishing an education lottery would come in a special election.
The problem was a 1999 off-cycle election resulted in a low turnout. In a low-turnout event, it was much easier for gambling opponents to mobilize. So-called religious leaders aligned with money from the Mississippi gaming interests were able to defeat Siegelman’s bid for a lottery.
The Choctaw Indians to the west were concerned changing the Alabama Constitution of 1901 to remove a gambling prohibition to pave the way for the lottery would lead to a proliferation of other forms of gambling and create unwanted competition for their nearby facility in Philadelphia, Miss., located less than an hour from the Alabama-Mississippi state line.
Since then, federal laws regulating Indian gaming, a mix of local constitutional amendments and unenforced laws by local authorities have led to a not-so-underground gaming industry in Alabama. Two dog tracks, one in Greene County and the other in Macon County, have played a cat-and-mouse game with state officials over the past two decades.
Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians have ingratiated themselves with Alabama’s ruling elites and successfully navigated federal law to have three “casinos” in the state.
Then you have the blatantly illegal gambling allowed in some communities by local law enforcement.
All these entities have acquired political clout and they all want legitimacy in the eyes of the law.
In Alabama, it takes a three-fifths vote in each chamber of the Legislature for a constitutional amendment to be on the ballot.
To avoid the error of Siegelman’s 1999 effort, the ideal time would come on the 2024 presidential election ballot, a high-turnout election, meaning it would have to be done during the 2024 legislative session.
What we have learned in the past is it is difficult to make everybody happy.
For starters, some Republicans will always be “never gamers.” They oppose gambling on moral, religious or ethical grounds.
Despite a supermajority in both chambers, Republican leadership has to look across the aisle to Democrats to get the votes needed for a three-fifths constitutional amendment.
This could be the time based on this last year of Republican-Democrat cooperation in Montgomery. The influence of the dog track casino operators has been severely crippled because of crackdowns at the state level.
For the first time in a long time, you have to like the chances of something getting on the 2024 election ballot. Once it is on that ballot, it should easily pass the test of the general election voter.
Then what?
The state will institute gaming in Alabama. It won’t be a simple lottery. It will be something comprehensive. Last go-around, they tried a plan that included a lottery, six casinos, sports betting and a state regulatory commission.
Greenetrack in Eutaw, VictoryLand in Tuskegee, Country Crossings in Houston County, the Mobile Greyhound Park, the Birmingham Race Course and an off-reservation Poarch Creek Indian facility negotiated under a compact with the governor were to be the casinos.
It made it through the Senate, but was not even considered by the House.
Something similar could be in the works for next year. However, even if the political aspects come together, it is tough to have much confidence in the state government right now to get it right.
No, it isn’t ALDOT or prisons this time. The state’s rollout of medical marijuana is where this would seem to be headed.
The sin of the Legislature with medical marijuana was it created a system that relies on a newly formed state agency to issue licenses for growing and selling marijuana.
Yes, essentially, the state is picking winners and losers.
It has not gone well. Multiple lawsuits have been filed against the state of Alabama. Marijuana advocates accuse the state of undermining the free market by picking winners and losers.
Who would have thought reinventing the wheel would lead to so much turmoil?
If this is the case with medical cannabis, it is sure to be the case with some over-engineered gambling plans.
Are you looking forward to playing the lottery in Alabama? Don’t hold your breath.
