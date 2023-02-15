When the causation of an event or phenomenon is difficult to comprehend, people will create theories to make it make sense.
Often, we call them conspiracy theories.
That does not necessarily mean they are untrue, but it is a way of coping with the hard-to-understand.
I think I am there with Gov. Kay Ivey’s approach to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Consider the following: Alabama’s prisons rank among the deadliest in the country.
According to the Justice Department, the state ranks in the top five for homicides and deaths, with at least 222 prison deaths in 2022.
The system is plagued with corruption. Prison officials have been charged with smuggling in contraband and accepting bribes. Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) employees have been charged with assaulting inmates.
ADOC struggles to hire corrections officers, counselors and other administrative staff.
And as we speak, the system is under the watchful eye of a federal judge who has warned Alabama’s prisons violate the Eighth Amendment.
In 2021, Ivey signed legislation coming out of a special session to finance the construction of two mega-prisons. Despite the rush to obtain the financing, very little construction is underway.
Is it a “conspiracy theory” at this point to think the Ivey administration is trying to throw the game?
Let me explain — at any point, a federal judge could take over Alabama’s prison system. It is not the first time that has been the case. One of the other legacies of George Wallace was the prisons built during his tenure to rectify a federal government takeover in the 1970s.
The Wallace-era policy continues to plague the state now.
Lawmakers from around the state will tell you that beyond the usual hurdles that come with any well-entrenched bureaucracy, ADOC is plagued with corruption.
Despite replacing now-former ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn with John Hamm, conditions are not improving.
Earlier this month, ADOC botched its statutory responsibility of notifying victims of inmates who were scheduled to be released per a 2021 so-called criminal justice reform law.
Just add that to the list of everything else.
Last week, U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson for the Middle District of Alabama said the state was not living up to its obligations of a 2017 directive to increase staffing.
In reality, ADOC was losing staff. The numbers have diminished to all-time lows.
Ivey has been silent. Aside from a response from her spokeswoman, the governor has said very little in the last few months.
Oh sure, there has been plenty of discussion about money for economic incentives and even the occasional obligatory gesture about school choice through a charter school system, but she has not personally given any indication that she is even aware of these dire circumstances.
It is not just here. No one at the Alabama Department of Corrections is speaking out.
Is this the managed decline of the ADOC to a federal takeover?
In other words, it is a cry for help to the federal government.
“We can’t get a handle on this situation. We lack the courage, the leadership and the political will to take care of this. For whatever reason, we are not willing to explain the necessity of a sound prison system for the sake of public safety to our conservative flank. And we are afraid of being called ‘racist’ by the liberal activists in Alabama. Please take over. Signed, The State of Alabama
“P.S. — All that stuff about an Alabama solution to an Alabama problem was just a line my speechwriter thought was clever before we realized we are in over our heads.”
If that sounds like an absurd conspiracy, offer a more reasonable explanation. I’ll wait.
It is an overwhelming situation, but saying nothing at all publicly is a bit bizarre.
For a governor often accused of missing in action, this isn’t helping anyone’s perception of that claim.
Yet, Kay Ivey defies gravity. Despite a gas tax increase with little progress to show for it, a blackface scandal, the extended COVID lockdown and now the probable federal takeover of the Alabama Department of Corrections, she won her elections by significant margins.
Publicly, she makes minimal mention of a policy or legislative agenda. Last month’s inaugural address gave a passing mention to a handful of issues but no specifics.
Yet, behind the scenes, her political contemporaries all have stories about how the Aunt Bee persona can flip to something far more aggressive at a moment’s notice.
That leaves guys like us in the Fourth Estate to speculate with wild-eyed conspiracy theories.
It’s also entirely possible that Ivey doesn’t believe in settling these matters in the open.
Why bother with media scrutiny? We don’t even need the legislative branch. Real business is dealt with in the smoke-filled backroom.
That might be acceptable if there were tangible improvements, but there are none.
