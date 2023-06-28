American Flag
I’m sure when Thomas Jefferson, John Hancock and the boys jotted their names on the Declaration of Independence they had no idea what it would ultimately spawn.

Yes, there was the formation of the world’s greatest nation, the spread of democracy and the ultimate creation of reality television, including the show “Naked and Afraid,” all fantastic things. But perhaps the most amazing thing was the birth of the Fourth of July as a holiday and ultimately the opportunity for children to handle explosives.

