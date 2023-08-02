BB_Ladd
By Lagniappe

The Ladd-to-MCPSS deal is almost done, but I’m still confused about one thing — where’s the money coming from?

There have been numbers as high as $60 million the school system is supposedly willing to pump into the ancient football stadium, but there’s still been absolutely no discussion of where that money is coming from. In fact, the school board president expressed that at the very meeting in which it approved the stadium’s purchase.

Rob Holbert is a co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe. He can be emailed at rholbert@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.