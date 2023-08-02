The Ladd-to-MCPSS deal is almost done, but I’m still confused about one thing — where’s the money coming from?
There have been numbers as high as $60 million the school system is supposedly willing to pump into the ancient football stadium, but there’s still been absolutely no discussion of where that money is coming from. In fact, the school board president expressed that at the very meeting in which it approved the stadium’s purchase.
“I have no idea where the money’s going to come from,” Board President Sherry McDade said. “But we have some additional money that’s set aside for the purpose of refurbishing Ladd and making it a viable stadium for our student population at Murphy High School.”
That’s not giving me a lot of faith. Generally speaking, when you’re spending tens of millions of dollars — unless you’re Elon Musk, who probably loses that kind of money in his couch cushions — you should have some idea where it’s coming from. I’m not so sure they don’t know where it’s coming from, but it is fairly typical of the school system to keep us all in the dark.
Before the final deal is signed, the school board should present a full accounting of what they plan to do and from which pot the money will flow. Then how about a list of schools that still have portables and other infrastructure issues that will remain after we’ve spent close to $100 million on football stadiums.
Written out
Journalist Ben Raines has been facing a rather strange obstacle ever since he discovered the remains of America’s last slave ship —the Clotilda — in the Mobile River near 12 Mile Island four years ago. Some people don’t want to give him credit for doing so. Specifically, it seems like the Alabama Historical Commission and famed lost ship explorer Jerry Delgado are especially interested in seeing the credit go anywhere else.
When Raines found the Clotilda, AHC quickly moved in with Delgado to verify the find, and the organization's very first press release on the subject omitted Raines’ contributions and they had to backtrack. The latest snub was Raines more or less being expunged from the new Clotilda Heritage House display.
The story of the Clotilda and the people it brought here is endlessly fascinating, but for some reason, there appears to be an effort to leave out the also fascinating tale of how it was found. Displays in the Heritage House only mention the Alabama Historical Commission verifying the remains of the ship as the Clotilda, which comes off as a sly way to bump Raines to the side.
The new angle being pushed by AHC and Delgado is that everyone knew where Clotilda was, so nobody really “found” it.
That’s a total revision of history. People had tried to find it before and failed. Hell, Raines tried to find it before and failed. He originally found a ship he thought could be the Clotilda and al.com put it on blast, only to find out it wasn’t the right one. To his credit, Raines got back on his horse and went and found the real ship.
All of the interest in the Clotilda, the Heritage House, the national and international media was non-existent until Raines found the ship. He deserves the credit, but more than that, it’s a really interesting part of the story and shouldn’t be left out due to some strange political fight.
Raines announced the other day that Mobile History Museum Director Meg Fowler has agreed to have his story included at the Heritage House, which is a positive step for making sure true history is served. Hopefully, this will be the end of the efforts to write Raines out of the Clotilda story.
Try what in a small town?
I’m from a small town. My co-publisher is from a small town. In fact, most of the people working at Lagniappe are from small towns, so I feel fully qualified to weigh in on Jason Aldean’s massive hit “Try that in a small town.”
While the song obviously has lots of fans, it’s also gotten a lot of national pushback, well, because, despite the banality of the lyrics, the song appeals to some people. I know, it’s not the first hit song with stupid lyrics — Right Said Fred had a number one hit with “I’m too sexy” after all — but “Try that” paints a fairytale picture of small-town life where vigilantes are standing at the ready to kick some ass anytime there’s trouble. While we’d all love to think small towns are protected by their own boot-wearing, Skoal-dipping, gun-toting versions of Batman, that’s not the case.
Actually, those are usually the kinds of dudes causing trouble in most small towns, from my experience.
I covered police departments in two small towns for nearly four years and don’t remember a single time where “good ol’ boys, raised up right” went out and stopped carjackings, armed robberies or assaults. Maybe the Hollywood writers decided to pen a song while out on strike, because the concept of all these small-town rednecks stopping crime sounds like the plot for a solid B movie.
The song had four writers, none of whom was Aldean, which makes me wonder if the lyrics are really how those dudes feel, or something more workshopped and formulated to sell? I’d bet it’s the latter.
The song certainly taps into the feelings many of us have watching riots on TV and some of the insanity taking place in cities like San Francisco and Portland, where they’ve more or less stopped arresting people for most criminal activity. But those people aren’t coming to your small town to carjack Granny. If they did, I sincerely doubt a gang of small-town heroes would show up to stop it.
