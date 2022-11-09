Co-publisher

Rob Holbert is co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe, Mobile’s weekly newspaper. Rob helped found the newspaper after a career that started as a police reporter and columnist at the Mississippi Press in Pascagoula. He followed that with a

I know cynicism isn’t the most attractive frame of mind. People naturally gravitate toward those who are positive and upbeat, but it’s hard to imagine being excited about voting these days. It’s easy to understand why most people don’t. 

This week’s election may have been the most unexciting of my life. It’s not just that the vast majority of the candidates are uninspiring — they are — or that the vast majority of the races were uncompetitive — they were — it’s also that I’ve lost any hope things will really change regardless of who is in power. 

Rob Holbert is a co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe. He can be emailed at rholbert@lagniappemobile.com

