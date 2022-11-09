I know cynicism isn’t the most attractive frame of mind. People naturally gravitate toward those who are positive and upbeat, but it’s hard to imagine being excited about voting these days. It’s easy to understand why most people don’t.
This week’s election may have been the most unexciting of my life. It’s not just that the vast majority of the candidates are uninspiring — they are — or that the vast majority of the races were uncompetitive — they were — it’s also that I’ve lost any hope things will really change regardless of who is in power.
We as a people engage in bitter fights about whose side is right or wrong and couch each election as “the most important of our lives,” but it’s impossible to ignore the elephant and donkey in the living room. The two major parties that dominate American politics have let us down for decades and will continue to do so.
Currently, the Republican party is dominated by an insane megalomaniac and his rabid followers while the Democrat party is completely adrift and pushing further and further toward socialism. Both appear likely to nominate for president in two years the same octogenarians who will have given us eight straight years of unhinged “leadership” between the two of them by the time that election takes place.
It feels like the country is caught in an increasingly bitter custody battle between two parents who’ve gone from being fall-down drunks and drug addicts to snorting Draino. Our welfare is endangered regardless of who’s in charge.
For instance, when is the last time you remember either party focusing on fixing our national debt problem? We all hate inflation, but when you’re $31 trillion in debt, well, things are going to happen. According to usdebtclock.org — which is fun to look at as the numbers whirr along — the debt per citizen is nearly $94,000 and almost $250,000 per taxpayer. Regardless of what plans and programs elected officials want to run, they are neutered by the massive overspending that will eventually engulf us.
More and more it’s all about winning the “battle for the soul of America,” but the American soul is doomed to Hell if the people currently in charge are our saviors. A poll in August found 74 percent of Americans think we’re headed in the wrong direction, yet the vast majority of people in this country align themselves with one failed party or the other.
The Gallup organization in 2020 found “30 percent of Americans identified as Democrats, 18 percent were Democratic-leaning independents, 29 percent identified as Republicans and 14 percent were Republican-leaning independents.” So about 60 percent of us actually identify as being part of a party and another 32 percent lean toward a particular party. That doesn’t leave a lot of room for new ideas, does it?
There’s the old definition of insanity as doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. That’s where we are — clinically insane. I’m sure that’s why voter turnout keeps getting lower and lower. What’s the point?
It was kind of a ridiculous exercise walking in to vote Tuesday and looking at the ballot to see the kinds of unappealing choices I generally expect on a Denny’s menu. Gov. MeeMaw at the top of the ticket, bound for another four years of tepid “success,” which she celebrates as keeping Alabama off the very bottom of every list and herself from having to talk to anyone. The Dems offered even less than token opposition and couldn’t field even a slightly reasonable option to run against her. I was glad to see the Libertarians at least on the ballot so I could scratch it in as a protest vote.
My 9-year-old step-daughter went to the polls with me and laughed as I wrote her name in for one office, rather than vote for the seriously flawed individual who was there unopposed.
I wondered for a moment about whether Steve Marshall has actually done anything as attorney general that would be worth me moving my hand in a circular motion — other than help the Luv Guv and Luther Strange escape bribery charges — and couldn’t remember anything. Certainly, he hasn’t struck fear into the hearts of Alabama’s corrupt politicians. I wrote in the name of a good friend who isn’t actually an attorney, but would definitely do a better job.
As usual, most of our local judges ran unopposed, including Circuit Court Judge James Patterson who spent some time recently suspended from the bench for his ridiculous courtroom antics. It’s amazing to think the local bar is so cowed by the power of incumbency that no one ran against “Judge Michael Scott.”
I’m sure there are people excited today about how this election turned out, nationally, statewide and locally. And almost certainly there are just as many upset about the results threatening to move to Canada or Costa Rica. Droves of Americans are plopped down in front of their televisions watching their left/right wing channel of choice and being told why the results were great or a total disaster and how it will ultimately affect Donald Trump’s attempt to return to power.
Ronald Reagan once famously asked, “Are you better off now than you were four years ago?” Maybe we all ought to ask that question in terms of decades. Is Alabama markedly better under total Republican domination than it was under total Democrat domination? Does anyone think a small majority of Republicans in Congress will completely change what’s been happening for decades?
Where are the big ideas people tossed around 30 years ago — balanced budgets, term limits, a flat tax? There appears to be a total acceptance of failure in most levels of government and we accept that because the dog catcher says he’s fighting Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi. Party is more important than accomplishments.
This starts all over again as soon as this election is over, with the same old sad sack players at the top of everyone’s list of people who will lead us — Donald, Joe, Bernie, Nancy.
Maybe I’m not a complete cynic because I continue to go out and vote every election — even if I find myself writing in more and more names each time. Some small part of me keeps thinking “someday this will change.” But that wasn’t today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.