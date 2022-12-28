There are certainly many things we might remember about 2022 — the media meltdown over the Twitter meltdown, Queen Elizabeth’s four-month-long funeral and that pesky Ukrainian War all leap immediately to mind. Not to imply any of those aren’t worthy of extended navel gazing, but for my money, the story of the year — at least in our fair state — has been watching Alabama Power and some of its sycophantic media slaves have their pants pulled down in public.
What we’ve learned in ‘22 about our state’s 800-pound gorilla utility company is that in addition to it being a lousy corporate citizen that uses its political clout to ramrod through ridiculous rate increases and shirk environmental responsibilities, the range of APCO’s slimy activities appears to stretch further than previously thought. Now, I’m not saying much of what’s come out is entirely surprising — kinky and bizarre for sure, but not completely surprising.
Everyone knows what APCO wants it gets in this state, and even newborns are keenly aware the Public Disservice Commission that is supposed to regulate the company with the best interests of the citizens of Alabama in mind is nothing more than a puppet show for the power company. But after strife at APCO’s favorite political consulting firm — Matrix LLC — led to a lawsuit and internal documents flowing to reporters in Florida and Alabama, it also seems clear our electrical giant is helping “keep the lights on” at least a couple of so-called “news” websites.
A series of news stories earlier this year from outlets such as the Miami Herald, Orlando Sentinel and Floodlight, a non-profit investigative news site, detailed shocking manipulations of media outlets in the Sunshine State. More stories followed this week from NPR and Floodlight. All together, they detail the work Matrix did for Florida Power and Light and APCO.
They also identified six media outlets across both states that records show have been getting money on the sly for promoting the agendas of these electrical giants. Those include Yellowhammer News, Alabama Political Reporter (APR) and Alabama Today.
That these sites are identified as shills for APCO isn’t at all surprising if you’ve ever gone to them and searched their archives of Alabama Power stories. Nothing but glowing accounts of APCO’s good deeds and press releases disguised as actual news. But some of the details unearthed by these stories describe shocking (no pun intended) behavior on behalf of the electrical giants.
For instance, Matrix allegedly had a reporter critical of FP&L followed and photographed, maybe even in hopes of catching him driving drunk. They also effectively controlled an online newspaper, which then attacked their critics. In Alabama, we learned about payments to APR and Yellowhammer, and even that Matrix paid an investigator to spy on Southern Company CEO Tom Fanning and his girlfriend. That was particularly odd since APCO is owned by the Southern Company.
Perhaps not coincidentally, APCO CEO Mark Crosswhite abruptly retired last month to “spend more time with my family.” It’s hard not to wonder if Matrix spying on his boss had anything to do with that.
The latest reporting alleges APR not only received a monthly stipend through Matrix, but that the firm even drew up website design plans for the Montgomery-based news site. APR even allowed reporters to do “research” for Matrix, according to one story. Apryl Marie Fogel, conservative radio show talker and publisher of the Alabama Today website, is alleged to have received $115,000 through Matrix. She’s also romantically involved with Jeff Pitts, the former Matrix CEO, who formed his own Matrix knockoff in Florida called Canopy Partners. The lawsuit between Pitts and Matrix founder Joe Perkins is what led to the spillage of all these sensitive documents.
All of it’s pretty seedy. This week’s stories detail an ABC television producer who’s been on the take, and also allegedly used to sleep with Pitts. Somehow the TV producer became buddies with Fanning’s ex-girlfriend. “As the Word Turns” hasn’t got anything on Big Energy.
It’s obvious APCO has been trying to manipulate the media and public perceptions for quite some time. The company even has its own “news” website, Alabama News Center. Why does a power company have a news site? I don’t know any newspapers with a hydroelectric dam. Stories from Alabama News Center periodically drift into other outlets, which either list them as being from Alabama News Center or slap their own bylines on them. Most readers aren’t going to know that’s straight from APCO.
More than a decade ago, former Public Disservice Commissioner Terry Dunn ran for office advocating a public rate hearing for Alabama Power that would force the company to open its books and answer questions under oath. The backlash against Dunn was fierce, and with the aid of their shill “news” sites, APCO was able to not only avoid such a hearing, but Dunn was defeated for re-election and replaced with another power company yes man. This year, Alabamians re-elected two of the three Public Disservice Commissioners who’ve been rubber stamping APCO rate hikes, including three this year alone.
Alabama Power has taken full advantage of the demise of the state’s largest newspapers and the ineptitude and disinterest of al.com other major players to further push its own agenda. Add to that the proliferation of pay-to-play “news” sites in their back pocket, and it’s no wonder APCO operates with impunity.
By my calculations, the average Alabama household is paying roughly 26 percent more for electricity than it was in 2019. A three percent increase granted in 2019 for coal ash mitigation has been racking up money for three years now, even as APCO moves ahead with the cheaper, more environmentally dangerous plan of simply burying millions of tons of toxins in already-leaking unlined ponds.
Alabama Power is guaranteed by the state a certain percentage profit each year. So when they have additional expenses — maybe for fuel costs or hiring private investigators — they just whine to the Public Disservice Commission and get an increase. Given what we now know, though, it truly is time to open their books and make APCO show us how they’re spending our money.
Propping up so-called news sites, hiring investigators and running their own fake news organization has nothing to do with providing electricity to Alabamians. We shouldn’t have to pay for it.
Rob Holbert is co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe, Mobile's weekly newspaper. Rob helped found the newspaper after a career that started as a police reporter and columnist at the Mississippi Press in Pascagoula. He followed that with a
Rob Holbert is co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe, Mobile’s weekly newspaper. Rob helped found the newspaper after a career that started as a police reporter and columnist at the Mississippi Press in Pascagoula. He followed that with a stint as a deputy press secretary for then-U.S. Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott in Washington, D.C.
After leaving Capitol Hill, Rob worked ghost-writing opinion articles for publication in some of the nation’s largest newspapers. From 1999 – Aug. 2010 he was the faculty adviser for the University of South Alabama student newspaper, The Vanguard, and in 2002 started Lagniappe with his business partner Ashley Trice. The paper now prints 25,000 copies every week, is distributed throughout Mobile and the Eastern Shore and is one of Alabama’s largest weekly newspapers.
According to Scarborough Research, Lagniappe has nearly 80,000 print readers each week and an additional 40,000 readers a month online and in newsletters, and 37,000 followers on Facebook.
Rob has won numerous statewide and regional awards for column writing and was a finalist for the 2022 Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s David Carr Award for investigative reporting.
