We do live in strange times.
When I think about goals for the city of Mobile in annexing people from West Mobile, the basic concepts that pop into my head are about overall population growth, not getting blocked in by smaller municipalities and increasing revenues. Those, to me, are the issues that matter most. But, what’s at the top of the city’s stated list of goals is something else entirely.
In a press release this week announcing the release of a study on the four annexation plans currently being considered, the city said, “Each of the proposed maps submitted to PFM [Financial] by Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration set out to achieve four goals:
“1) Preserve Mobile’s status as a Black-majority city;
“2) Ensure the voting age population in four of Mobile’s seven council districts remains majority-minority;
“3) Bring Mobile’s overall population above 200,000; and
“4) Ensure any annexation would be revenue-positive.”
This is what I mean about living in strange times.
Imagine a press release in which the mayor’s office announced its two top priorities for annexation were “preserving Mobile’s status as a White-majority city” and “ensuring the voting age population in four of Mobile’s seven council districts remains majority White.” Then imagine the entire world exploding, national media parachuting in, boycotts, anger, demonstration, famine and plague.
I’m aware the only reason the press release was couched in this fashion is to try to ensure that Mobile’s three Black City Council members will support at least one of the annexation plans, but it’s somewhat deflating to see it there in … well … black and white that the top priorities are racially charged. Is it pandering to write that in a press release when it’s highly doubtful those are actually the priorities the mayor or the majority of people on the City Council deem most important?
Is the city’s racial makeup really that important? I don’t think it makes a dime’s worth of difference in terms of the numbers being discussed. Yes, if there was a proposal to annex 40,000 new citizens of one ethnicity or another into the city, I can see where that might create a real political advantage, but these few percentage points in one direction or another hardly mean much — particularly in light of the fact so few people actually vote anyway.
Sam Jones was elected mayor twice when Mobile was majority White. Sandy Stimpson has been elected three times in a majority-Black city. Gina Gregory absolutely destroyed the competition in District 7 in the last election, even though there were already more Black voters than White, and the changes to officially make that a majority-minority district do not mean she will be unseated if she runs again next go-round. In other words, candidates still make a far bigger difference than demographics.
I’m sure in the mayor’s office all that really matters is getting annexation across the finish line, and if this kind of press release makes it an easier sell for the Black City Council members, then a little “gilding the lily” is of no real consequence. Maybe that will be the case, but it could also serve as a point that will bite city officials in the butt during the upcoming process of having the City Council vote on which plan to put forward.
According to the PFM report, all four of the plans get the city where it needs to be — over 200,000 in population in a way that is “revenue positive.” That’s a fancy way of saying “makes money.” Of course, Plan A would bring in the most people and the most money and also the most Whiteys, meaning it would “dilute” Black voting power the most. According to PFM, it also keeps the city above 200,000 the longest, given current population-loss trends. Plan D brings in the least money, the smallest number of people and keeps the city above 200K the shortest amount of time, but leaves a larger Black majority.
So what’s most important? Is the movement of the city’s racial makeup by a percentage point or two one way or the other more important than bringing in millions of dollars that can be spent across all districts to help everyone, and securing an area of rapid growth? Since we’ve gone into this stating that the two most important goals have to do with preserving Black voter majorities, it’s going to be tough to argue otherwise if/when some members of the council start pushing for Plans C or D.
I know it’s impossible to forget history and hundreds of years of oppression, but if we don’t stop making everything about race, everything is going to continue to be about race.
Surprise! Not surprised.
An attorney general’s review of the August 2022 shooting death of Otis “OJ” French Jr. by a Bay Minette police officer unsurprisingly cleared the officer of any wrongdoing, we found out this week. I say unsurprisingly because the way this has been handled since it took place indicated protection of the officer was paramount.
Bay Minette has steadfastly refused to reveal the name of the officer who killed French following a traffic stop for a broken taillight. That won’t change now that the investigation is over, either. In fact, the AG’s report was also withheld for almost two months after it was sent to Bay Minette.
What is still not clear at all is how the situation escalated from the unnamed officer writing French a warning for the light to making him get out of the car to patting him down for weapons. If French was repeatedly tasing the officer, as was reported, then there’s not much issue with him being shot. Still, in typical Baldwin fashion, we still don’t know how it got to that point. The story tends to jump from Point A to Point F. Otis’ family is also already complaining that information put out by the city on their behalf is not factual.
Much like in the 2017 shooting death of Jonathan Victor along I-10, we’re still left wondering what happened. In Victor’s case, his car ran off the road and that all ended with him being blown away with a high-powered rifle by Deputy Matt Hunady. In Otis’ case, a broken taillight warning escalated to an alleged fight with the secret officer.
Fortunately, Victor’s death video was eventually made public in a civil suit, as were all the 911 transcripts, which made it apparent there was a whole lot more to the story than Baldwin officials let on. In Otis’ case, though, it’s doubtful we’ll ever see the video showing how things escalated.
If you’re ever pulled over in Baldwin, it would be a good idea to leave your video camera running.
