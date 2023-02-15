We’re all thinking it, might as well say it. The aliens are coming. Maybe they’re coming in balloons, but they’re coming.
While it’s true I’ve been watching a lot of post-apocalyptic movies and shows lately, and that could be fueling an overreaction on my part, let’s just look at what we know about the sudden rash of military “downings” of mysterious high altitude objects. What we do know is almost nothing, so in the absence of actual knowledge, it is perfectly acceptable to assume the worst.
And the worst is not a foreign government taking pictures of our cow pastures.
Of course this all started with what we’re told was a Chinese spy balloon carrying something roughly the size of three city buses over Montana. There was some dithering about what to do for a couple of days, but finally President Biden issued the most important words of his presidency — “Shoot that balloon down with nuclear weapons!”
Fortunately after a nap the president was less angry and confused, so they only used a $450,000 Sidewinder missile shot from a $215 million F-22 jet to pop the balloon. The public was offered a rather complicated explanation as to why missiles were a better option than bullets or a really big pin. Of course, since then, we’ve shot down a few more of these “balloon-like” objects in our air space, also using missiles, and people are getting freaked out.
Are we really supposed to believe our airways are infested with spy balloons that can only be taken out with missiles? Exactly. It sounds dumb, which has led many of us to make what is clearly the next leap of logic — the ONLY leap of logic — that these “balloons” are actually probes sent by extraterrestrials in preparation for invasion.
I wouldn’t normally say this, but a wholesale public panic may be in order at this time. I’m not just talking about the kind of lawlessness that follows a direct hurricane strike. I mean running out and throwing things you won’t need into the trunk of the car and screaming at the family to get inside even though you have no idea where you’re going, all while frantically scanning the sky for the invasion fleet. I think there’s a scene like that in “Independence Day” that would serve as a good template for appropriate pre-invasion behavior.
Hollywood may actually have done a good job of predicting some of what we’ll see during an alien invasion, but don’t look for a Tinseltown ending to all of this. Hollywood always has some exceedingly silly way in which humans are able — even with our laughably inferior intellect and technology — to repulse the invasion and avoid enslavement or extermination. But let’s get real, the alien spy balloons have told them all they need to know about us. They’re prepared.
The aliens aren’t going to show up and find out water is essentially sulfuric acid to them, or catch COVID-19 and die, and they’re certainly not running Windows and wide open for a computer virus to render their technology useless. They probably have something better than Bluetooth.
Some really smart people have theorized there are really only two reasons for aliens to come here. One is they’re friendly and want to make contact and become space friends. The other is that they want something — either our resources, our whole planet or us as slaves. The reason I lean towards the second of these as being most likely is why would any creature smart enough to traverse space and time come down here to get shot at? Look what we did to “E.T.” I’m not expecting some sweet altruistic aliens to come here and cure disease and teach us how to travel through space.
The best we can hope for, IMO, is aliens who are somewhat humanoid and subjugate us in an overbearing benevolently dictatorial kind of way. For a lot of people on the planet, things won’t really be all that different. We’ll just have to work for the aliens and they’ll take over all the waterfront property and ski lodges and hog up the prime reservation times at the cool restaurants.
Who knows, there could even be some positives to living under alien rule. I’m sure they’d immediately shut down all social media, which would be nice, and we wouldn’t have to contemplate Trump or Biden again. They also probably wouldn’t let us kill each other anymore, at least not outside a gladiator ring.
Eventually we might be able to convince them we’re not total idiots and become like beloved pets to them. There are definitely worse things than living like my dogs.
What we absolutely don’t want is an invasion force of aliens who look like grasshoppers, sharks or anything with perpetually moist skin, sharp teeth and lots of mucus or scabs. Those would be the worst. If a bunch of hideous aliens come walking off the invasion ships, we’re super screwed. They almost certainly wouldn’t feel any kinship with us and might even find humans very tasty when cooked in their extraterrestrial air fryers with a liberal sprinkling of Tony Chachere’s seasoning.
How ironic it would be if we’ve spent thousands of years fighting with and killing one another over relatively minor things only to end up as livestock for interplanetary ranchers.
So, as I said, given the number of alien probes being shot down lately, it may indeed be time to freak the F out. Either that or it’s time for the government to stop shooting these “balloons” down and let us go back to living in blissful ignorance — at least until the aliens make their move.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.