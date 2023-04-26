What do we expect children to learn at school? That sounds like a pretty simple question, but the answer may vary from parent to parent depending upon a variety of factors.
There’s probably 100 percent agreement we’d all like them to be able to read, write, add, subtract, multiply and divide. The best way to teach those basics is always debatable, but I’m sure any of us would consider it a massive fail to graduate kids who can’t do those things.
The level of agreement probably falls when you start talking about history, though. Whose idea of what’s historically important are we talking about? Which historical figures and events rate inclusion in state, U.S. and world history classes? There have certainly been plenty of skirmishes over this subject.
When we get down to matters such as social justice, structural racism and sexual orientation, the division of thought is as wide as the Grand Canyon. While many parents, educators and politicians see school as the time to start teaching youngsters about concepts as complex and controversial as structural racism and white privilege, many, many others feel like those are obvious attempts to indoctrinate children with particular thoughts — “woke” thoughts.
Alabama became a flashpoint for the battle over “wokeism” last week when Gov. Kay Ivey told Alabama’s Department of Early Childhood Education (ADECE) Secretary Barbara Cooper to “send a memo to disavow” a book being used by the state’s pre-K teachers. Cooper ended up resigning, which has led to a flurry of criticism of Ivey from left-leaning media outlets.
I’ve certainly had my criticisms of the governor over the years, but in this situation I don’t see anything wrong with her actions. And I think they were in line with the way the vast majority of Alabama parents feel.
The book in question is called “National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) Developmentally Appropriate Practice Book, 4th edition.” Sounds like fun reading. Ivey’s objection to the book focused on what she called “woke concepts” in this book that has been distributed to teachers across the state.
According to Ivey, the book, “invokes ideas for teachers that there are ‘larger systemic forces that perpetuate systems of White privilege’ or that ‘the United States is built on systemic and structural racism.’”
"The education of Alabama’s children is my top priority as governor, and there is absolutely no room to distract or take away from this mission. Let me be crystal clear: Woke concepts that have zero to do with a proper education and that are divisive at the core have no place in Alabama classrooms at any age level, let alone with our youngest learners," Ivey said in a statement.
Fighting “wokeism” has recently moved to the top of conservative voters’ list of important issues in surveys taken both nationally and statewide. Describing what “wokeism” means may prove to be a bit like the old saw about not being able to define pornography but knowing it when you see it, though. The phrase has become a bit of a catchall for anything deemed liberal or left-leaning and can frequently wind up being applied to fairly mainstream concepts.
But after reading NAEYC’s positions on Developmentally Appropriate Practice adopted by its governing board in 2020, I came away thinking “I know it when I see it.” This isn’t the book in question, but the basic tenets of the organization that writes it.
The 44-page document is peppered with the language typical of most initiatives championed by the extreme left. It states the “fundamental right of each and every child to live in a society dedicated to helping them achieve their full potential,” for instance, which hardly sounds controversial, but follows that with a sentence reading, “Yet the historical and current inequitable distribution of societal power and privilege on the basis of race, ethnicity, gender, language, disability, and other social identities results in limited opportunities and harms children—as well as early childhood professionals.” Read that sentence at your next dinner party and see how long it takes for a fight to break out.
Here are a couple of other takeaways from NAEYC’s adopted positions:
“When considering commonalities in development and learning, it is important to acknowledge that much of the research and the principal theories that have historically guided early childhood professional preparation and practice have primarily reflected norms based on a Western scientific-cultural model. Little research has considered a normative perspective based on other groups. As a result, differences from this Western (typically White, middle-class, monolingual English-speaking) norm have been viewed as deficits, helping to perpetuate systems of power and privilege and to maintain structural inequities. Increasingly, theories once assumed to be universal in developmental sciences, such as attachment, are now recognized to vary by culture and experience.”
“Early childhood educators need to understand the importance of creating a learning environment that helps children develop social identities which do not privilege one group over another. They must also be aware of the potential for implicit bias that may prejudice their interactions with children of various social identities. Educators must also recognize that their nonverbal signals may influence children’s attitudes toward their peers. For example, one recent study found that children will think a child who receives more positive nonverbal signals from a teacher is perceived as a “better” or “smarter” reader than a child who receives more negative nonverbal signals, regardless of that child’s actual reading performance.”
The organization also seeks to educate teachers on the issues of their own “implicit biases.” That’s essentially described as understanding and actions being affected at a subconscious level “to perpetuate existing systems of privilege and oppression.” In other words, subconscious racism.
While this group’s book wasn’t in the classroom for kids to read, I can’t imagine lots of parents are comfortable with the idea of it being used as a resource by the people teaching their very young children. NAEYC certainly appears to push a worldview heavy on the concepts of institutional racism and equity. I can’t help but think they want that view to flow down to the students as well.
I can’t imagine Alabama’s education system is any worse off without this reference book attempting to drag teachers into the structural racism/implicit bias cult. Certainly, every child deserves to be treated kindly and fairly, and hopefully it doesn’t require an implicitly biased book for teachers to achieve that. Being kind to everyone and teaching the kids the basics should be all they need.
