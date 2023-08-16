The NFL Top 100 Players list was just released for the most recent season. The list is particularly significant because it’s compiled through a vote of active players.
For the 11th straight year, the list includes at least one player from Mobile or Baldwin County.
The high-water mark was 2015, when Foley’s Julio Jones, Theodore’s C.J. Mosley and Vigor’s Sen’Derrick Marks all made the list.
Mosley kept the streak alive this year when the New York Jets linebacker came in at No. 46 on the list. Mosley, the 17th overall pick in 2014 to the Baltimore Ravens, is 31 years old. He’s about five more great seasons away from being in consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Currently, the only two Hall-of-Famers from our area are Robert Brazile of Vigor and Kenny Stabler of Foley, though Jones is a sure bet to enter the hall as soon as he’s eligible.
The only other player from our area who has made the NFL Top 100 Players list is former Davidson safety Jimmie Ward in 2022.
That’s four players from our area who have made the list since 2013 and there are more potential candidates on the way for the coming years.
Fifteen of this year’s top 100 players have Alabama roots in high school, college or both. That includes 13 players who played for the University of Alabama, plus West Alabama’s Tyreek Hill and Greenville High School’s Za’Darius Smith.
The list of Crimson Tide players comes with an asterisk. The highest-ranked player who played for the Tide is Jalen Hurts, who debuts at No. 3. Hurts earned a national championship ring and a diploma from Alabama before transferring to Oklahoma. He certainly treasures his time in Tuscaloosa. But should the Tide claim him?
With an increasing number of players transferring during their college careers, we need to make a decision about which schools can legitimately claim these players. Joe Burrow is from LSU, not Ohio State. Landon Dickerson is from Alabama, not Florida State. Cam Newton is from Auburn, not Florida.
Just at the quarterback position, an estimated 65 percent of college teams will start a player who began his career at another college. That’s true at South Alabama, Auburn and perhaps Alabama.
The point is that unless all colleges can claim every player who ever played for them then we should probably stick to the school where the player completed his college career.
Even without Hurts Alabama has 12 players on the Top 100 list, easily outdistancing everyone else. In fact, no two teams combined had more than 12 players on the list.
Behind Alabama’s 12 are Ohio State (7), Clemson (5), Oklahoma (5), Florida State (4), Mississippi State (4), Boston College (3), California (3), Cincinnati (3) and LSU (3).
Auburn did not have a player on this year’s list.
Alabama’s top-rated player is running back Josh Jacobs at No. 12. He is followed by Minkah Fitzpatrick (18), Derrick Henry (25), Quinnen Williams (40), Jaylen Waddle (44), C.J. Mosley (46), Patrick Surtain II (49), Jonathan Allen (52), Trevon Diggs (60), Tua Tagovailoa (82), Marlon Humphrey (92) and DeVonte Smith (100).
Somewhat surprisingly, only four of the top 100 players played high school football in Alabama. Joining Theodore’s Mosley are Quinnen Williams from Wenonah High in Birmingham, Marlon Humphrey from Hoover and Za’Darius Smith from Greenville.
Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne, who played at Birmingham’s Shade Valley High School and Alabama, could have made the list but apparently just missed the cut.
It’s ridiculous to complain that “only” 4 percent of the best NFL players are Alabama natives, considering the fact that Alabamians make up only 1.5 percent of the country’s overall population.
We take our football seriously in this part of the country. The list of the best 100 players in the NFL is more proof of that.
When watching the NFL, just know that it’s not just a slogan to say that a high percentage of the best players are built by Bama.
Randy Kennedy, who has been a leading voice on the Gulf Coast sports scene for 20 years, writes a weekly column for Lagniappe. His sports talk show airs weekdays from 2-6 p.m. on Sports Talk 99.5 and the free iHeart radio app.
