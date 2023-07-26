Mobile walked out of Kravers Seafood last Tuesday night feeling fuller and more robust. It had a little to do with the delicious oyster po’boy and basket of steamed Royal Reds the 321-year-old city had just downed, but it had way more to do with the 19,789 new residents she just added to her population via an annexation referendum earlier that day.

Her mayor, Sandy Stimpson, threw her a party at the WeMo seafood joint to celebrate the fact she is now the second-largest city in the state of Alabama, second only to Huntsville.

Ashley Trice is Lagniappe co-publisher and editor. E-mail her at atrice@lagniappemobile.com.

