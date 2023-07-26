Mobile walked out of Kravers Seafood last Tuesday night feeling fuller and more robust. It had a little to do with the delicious oyster po’boy and basket of steamed Royal Reds the 321-year-old city had just downed, but it had way more to do with the 19,789 new residents she just added to her population via an annexation referendum earlier that day.
Her mayor, Sandy Stimpson, threw her a party at the WeMo seafood joint to celebrate the fact she is now the second-largest city in the state of Alabama, second only to Huntsville.
“We’re bigger than Birmingham,” Stimpson boasted at the party.
Mo was proud. She was once the second-largest city only behind The Ham, but had fallen to fourth in recent years, behind Huntsville, Montgomery and Ham (who was surpassed by both Huntsville and Montgomery — ouch!). She was back! And, of course, ready to rub it in Ham’s face, who always obnoxiously acts like she is the best city in the state.
She jumped in her car and dialed up Alabama’s fourth-largest city.
Ham: “Hello.”
Mo: “Hey Ham, it’s Mo.”
Ham: “I know. Because, you know, in this century, where we have cellphones, your name comes up on the phone when it rings. It’s really pretty amazing.”
Mo: “Wow. I knew you would be salty with me, but damn.”
Ham: “I knew you would call to gloat, but I didn’t think it would be two seconds after the votes were tallied.”
Mo: “Well, I just couldn’t contain myself. I’m over 200,000 people! The last time I was that big was in 1980!”
Ham: “Congratulations [said with the emotion of a dead person]. Look, I’ll admit it. Yes, I’m jealous. I can’t grow by adding people in since I am now completely landlocked. Sigh. My only hope is for people to move back inside my city limits.”
Mo: “Trust, I feel your pain, girl. I was terrified that was going to happen to me. That dang ol’ Semmes has been nipping at my heels ever since she incorporated. And, of course, I’ve always had to deal with my folks moving to Baldwin County. And even Saraland!”
Ham: “Boo hoo. You have Spanish Fort, Daphne, Fairhope, Semmes and Saraland. I have something like 35 incorporated municipalities surrounding me. Thirty-five! I have more vampires sucking the lifeblood out of me than you could ever even imagine. And of course, you know what they always say it’s about.”
Mo: “Yep, the schools.”
Ham: “Oh, they are all like, ‘We love you Birmingham but it’s just that, um, um, um, we have kids now and the schools in Vestavia or Hoover or Mountain Brook, blah, blah, blah.’”
Mo: “I know. I get the same thing. But I’m hoping things are about to turn around for me. You know, we qualify for more federal funding now that we are a city of over 200,000. I am going to spend that money like a drunken sailor.”
Ham: “That’s still taxpayer money, you know.”
Mo: “I know. But someone has to get it so it might as well be me.”
Ham: “I guess. Anyway, I can live with you being larger than me, I mean, technically speaking.”
Mo: “What do you mean ‘technically?’”
Ham: “Sweetheart, I am letting you have your little moment. Yes, ‘technically’ your population is higher than mine. But my metropolitan area is over a million people. I mean, even if you add in Saraland, Semmes and all of the Eastern Shore I don’t think you would have more than 300,000. So, again, do your little victory lap. But we all know who Alabama’s biggest city really is.”
Huntsville pops up from Mo’s backseat.
Huntsville: “Yeah, it’s Huntsville, bitches.”
Mo: “Jesus, Hun, you scared the partially digested oysters out of me.”
Hun: “Sorry, Mo. I was trying to surprise you on your big night. But then you got on the phone with Ham and I didn’t want to interrupt. Then I heard your conversation and just couldn’t help but interject. Ladies, neither one of you is going to catch me. Because, you know, I am the Rocket City, baby! And everyone thinks space is cool. Space Force, Space Camp, Space Ice Cream, ‘Spaceballs’ …”
Ham: “God, you are such a one-note city though, Hun.”
Hun: “That isn’t true. Have you not seen my new amphitheater? Phish just played there. And let me tell you they played lots of notes. And I mean LOTS of notes in EVERY.SINGLE.SONG. I don’t see how people hang in there the whole time.”
Mo: “Drugs. That’s how.”
Hun: “Well, I am sure that is true. Better tell Orange Beach to steer clear of them or her mayor will have a coronary. Anyway, my point is, y’all can’t say I am one note.”
Ham: “You are the Rocket City, for Heaven’s sake. At least Mo has the Port City, the Azalea City and the Mother of the Mystics. That’s being way more than one note.”
Mo (interrupts, proud): “Gosh, I really do have a lot going for me.”
Hun and Ham roll their eyes.
Hun: “Yeah, well, like you are one to talk. You are the Magic City. What does that even mean? Any city in America could call themself that!”
Ham: “I’ve got Iron City, too.”
Hun: “Two words for you there: BOR-RING! Or should I say, B-ORE-ING?”
Mo: “Ladies, ladies, ladies, let’s not fight. We are all beautiful Southern cities with our unique charm and appeal. And you have to remember we all have one great thing in common.”
Ham: “Oh yeah, what’s that?”
Mo: “At least we aren’t Montgomery.”
The cities laughed and Hun and Mo headed to Red or White to pop a bottle of bubbly in celebration of Mo’s big night. Predictably, Ham tried to say the Red or White in Birmingham was better, but isn’t everything (at least according to her)? They hung up on her, and Alabama’s two largest cities had a fabulous night.
