Alan Sealls

Last week, on Friday, my social media feeds lit up with, “What was that boom?”

On my Facebook page, hundreds of people in Baldwin County and along the beaches into Northwest Florida reported a quick series of extremely loud explosions, followed by rattles and shakes that some thought signified an earthquake.

Alan Sealls is chief meteorologist at NBC15 and an adjunct meteorology professor at the University of South Alabama.

Tags

Contributing Author

Alan Sealls is Chief Meteorologist at NBC 15 in Mobile. He has more than a dozen Emmy awards, along with multiple Lagniappe Nappie awards for best meteorologist. Alan went viral on YouTube for coverage of Hurricane Irma, in 2017. He earned b

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.