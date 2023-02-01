Last week, on Friday, my social media feeds lit up with, “What was that boom?”
On my Facebook page, hundreds of people in Baldwin County and along the beaches into Northwest Florida reported a quick series of extremely loud explosions, followed by rattles and shakes that some thought signified an earthquake.
Some ran outside to see what had happened, looking for signs of an airplane crash, thinking something had landed on their roofs. Folks said their dogs reacted dramatically. Dozens of people were certain it was an earthquake, while dozens more argued it was not.
The U.S. Geological Survey did not detect any earthquakes. A handful of people proposed conspiracy theories. The majority of people accepted it was likely a sonic boom.
Whenever there is a loud boom across a county or two, followed by homes shaking, on a sunny day, when no business or facility reports an explosion, I always assume sonic boom. Consider the large number of military aircraft that traverse our airspace, in and out of the multiple local air bases.
They are not supposed to break the sound barrier near land, but just like you find yourself “accidentally” speeding, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that a pilot might do the same. I would guess a pilot might hope that no one noticed either! Our military rarely confirms when this happens, in part because it might also be secret testing to strengthen our defenses or capabilities.
Shortly after the boom, weather radar showed a signature of “chaff,” which is used to cloak aircraft from radar detection, suggesting that some type of exercise was ongoing. That’s not unusual on the Gulf Coast.
Sound travels farther on cold, calm mornings when dense air sinks to the ground. The atmosphere can channel and focus sound. A sonic boom is generated and distributed according to flight speed, altitude, angle, direction, descent or ascent, and what type of aircraft it is.
A sonic boom will be modified if multiple planes are breaking the sound barrier at the same time. What you hear or feel in a sonic boom will depend upon the type of building you are in (brick, wood, steel); whether it is elevated on pilings; how tall it is (ranch, multi-story, high-rise); what floor you are on; and from which way the sonic boom approaches.
Sonic booms are pressure waves or shockwaves, just like those that follow a close lightning strike or large explosion. If you felt something in your ears, it was from rapid pressure change. That’s similar to when you have two windows open in your vehicle at highway speed, and you get pulsating air pressure that hurts your ears.
Many people were adamant that what they heard was not a sonic boom. IF the boom and rattle resulted from military testing with new or experimental aircraft, I wouldn't necessarily expect it to sound like those in the past.
Alan Sealls is chief meteorologist at NBC15 and an adjunct meteorology professor at the University of South Alabama.
