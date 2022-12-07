It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Soon the bells will ring … and everyone will check out and go into “holiday mode” until January. But there have been a couple of interesting items coming out of City Hall of late, so before we all zone out, let’s zone in.
Shall we?
In-dispensable
The Mobile City Council is set to vote on allowing the approval of medical cannabis dispensaries in the city on Dec. 13. They should approve it.
If you have ever known someone with cancer who has been so ill from treatment that a cannabis product is the only thing that brought them any relief, you know they should approve this.
If you have ever known anyone who has suffered from a debilitating seizure disorder, and this product was the only thing that stopped them or their child from suffering, you know they should approve this.
If you know anyone who suffered a major injury and was able to manage their pain by using these less addictive treatments rather than opiates, you know they should approve this.
If you don’t know anyone who has experienced any of these situations, you are lucky. But rest assured, at some point, you will.
The people who will be using these dispensaries aren’t tie-dye-wearing stoners trying to score some “diggity dank.” (Those folks already have “a guy.”) These are desperate parents of children who have hundreds of seizures a day. These are your neighbors — corporate executives and little old ladies with terminal cancer — who may have never tried any cannabis product in their lives but who are willing to try absolutely anything to get some relief. And these are people who obviously want to follow the law.
Councilman Scott Jones, who has come out against this, is right to question how the oversight and enforcement of this will work. Those concerns are valid for any new enterprise, and all of the councilors should feel comfortable this will be run effectively and in accordance with the law. But it seems he needs to be reminded: It is already the law, a law that passed through a very conservative Alabama Legislature.
But suddenly Jones seems to want to relitigate whether it should be the law at all. And his “sky will fall” views on the treatment itself are overshadowing legitimate oversight concerns.
In a recent radio interview, it almost seemed like he believes Mobile will turn into Sodom and Gomorrah if the council approves this, saying we would see increases in everything from depression, suicide, crime, homelessness and even “illegal aliens.” Is there anything else we can blame on a MEDICAL marijuana dispensary opening up? Inflation? COVID spikes? Tom Brady and Gisele’s divorce?
The application process to be a medical cannabis dispensary is rigorous. The requirements to operate are too. Patients have to have a prescription card and are entered into a database. There are only going to be 37 dispensaries in the state, so it’s not like they are going to be on every street corner. It should be easy for law enforcement to keep an eye on such a finite number. Several Baldwin municipalities have already approved this. The only thing a vote against this by the Mobile City Council would accomplish is it would force people who are vomiting from their chemo treatments to have to drive across the Bayway to get their medicine.
Down to the letter
There is a power struggle going on between Mobile Housing Authority (MHA) Executive Director Michael Pierce and Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, along with a couple of City Council members. This is nothing new. There always seems to be friction between the city and MHA, going back years and predating both current regimes.
But a rather strange revelation has come out of this saga, as Pierce complained Stimpson was forcing MHA board members to sign undated resignation letters.
I thought the Mayor’s Office would emphatically deny this.
But in a statement, Stimpson admitted to asking newly appointed board members to sign undated resignation letters. However, he called it an “accountability measure” implemented across all mayor-appointed boards to “ensure good governance and attendance.”
I get these boards can be a problem. Some folks won’t show up, and it can hold things up. But even still, the undated “pre” resignation letter seems a little heavy-handed.
I know they are acting as the mayor’s appointees, but it also gives the appearance that board members would be unable to operate with any autonomy whatsoever. “Well, I would vote against this because I don’t agree with it, but the Mayor’s Office wants it, and I don’t want them slapping a date on that letter they made me sign,” the member would say with nervous laughter. Even if that isn’t happening, it certainly creates the possibility that it could. So, the optics just aren’t good.
Plus, it’s really kind of insulting. “Hey, Steve, we really think you would do a great job on the so-and-so board. We have the utmost confidence in you and your abilities, BUT we are going to go ahead and need you to sign this letter, just in case you F this up.”
I would never sign something like that — basically admitting fault before you have even served one day. I am kind of amazed anyone does.
If they do screw up, get them to sign a letter after the “crime” is committed and tell them their services are no longer required. But until then, let’s at least pretend we have a little faith in them to do the job.
Even if this is being done in the name of “accountability” and efficiency, it’s just not a good look.
