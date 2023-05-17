Dear Editor,

 As a judge for thirty years, I sentenced those convicted and reviewed cases on appeal — putting or keeping thousands of offenders in jail or prison. I generally agreed with the sentence imposed, but there were others that I thought were too light or too harsh. Why? Even doing everything by the book, the criminal justice system is made up of human beings: judges, prosecutors, witnesses and jurors. Everyone has their own personal experiences and their own biases; imperfect people with imperfect recollections. Most of the time, we get it right. Sometimes, however, we do not. It is those times that we hope and pray that the greatest aspiration of our criminal justice system prevails: “Equal justice under law.”

