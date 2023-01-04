Moonpie over Mobile – 2010

(Photo | Tad Denson / myshotz.com) New Years Eve features live music on both sides of the bay, from George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic on the streets of Mobile to the Red Clay Strays in downtown Fairhope.

 By Lagniappe

Like everyone else, I was absolutely horrified to see the footage of people essentially running for their lives, in absolute terror, in the wake of the New Year’s Eve shooting shortly before the iconic MoonPie was slated to drop in downtown Mobile.

Seeing our beloved establishments and Bienville Square in the background just made it hit really close to home. This should have been a night of fun and frivolity for all, but thanks to a few bad actors, it was filled with fear instead.

