Like everyone else, I was absolutely horrified to see the footage of people essentially running for their lives, in absolute terror, in the wake of the New Year’s Eve shooting shortly before the iconic MoonPie was slated to drop in downtown Mobile.
Seeing our beloved establishments and Bienville Square in the background just made it hit really close to home. This should have been a night of fun and frivolity for all, but thanks to a few bad actors, it was filled with fear instead.
I had actually been encouraged in recent months by the work MPD has been doing to address violent crime. Because it had really gotten out of control. There was about a six-month period there where it seemed like there were shootings almost every day, punctuated by some really high-profile occurrences.
In October 2021, just after Paul Prine was named chief, five people were injured during a shooting at a high school football game at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex.
A couple of months later, in December, a 10-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet in his home on Dobbs Avenue while playing Minecraft. The shooter or shooters were targeting a neighboring house. During Mardi Gras, a woman was hit by a bullet as she sat in her car at Springhill and Broad.
The violence seemed to hit a fever pitch in mid-March when two men were killed while sitting in their vehicle on Cottage Hill and Azalea roads during the middle of the day on March 18. At almost the exact same time, on the same day, a vehicle pursuit and shootout with police occurred on Government Boulevard in the Midtown and Oakleigh areas. On March 19, a woman was shot and injured at The Grounds at the Yo Gotti concert. And then, on March 21, police estimate 70 rounds were exchanged at a well-attended vigil for the two men who were killed two days prior. MPD said it was a miracle no one was injured.
It’s been a miracle a lot of these innocent bystanders have not been killed, including the ones on New Year’s Eve. But they have all still suffered injuries — some severe — and the trauma that accompanies such.
After this rash of violence, Mayor Sandy Stimpson and his administration blamed the judicial system in part for the backlog of cases pending trial, which left dozens of accused murderers walking the streets. The judges pushed back at this criticism, saying their hands were tied with bail requirements, and they had done better than anyone in the state navigating the backlog created by COVID.
No matter where the blame should be placed, strides were made. The Stimpson administration secured approval to appoint a special court with three additional judges to get through the cases. And $5.1 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds were set aside to launch Project Echo Stop to address violent crime in the city. This included outfitting the city with ShotSpotter gun detection devices and starting intervention and after-school programs. They changed their messaging and recognized these shootings were gang-related — which they had previously pushed back on — and since June, they have apprehended over 40 members of these gangs.
Progress has been made. Chief Prine says when the year-end numbers are released, they will reflect an overall drop in crime in 2022 compared to the previous year.
Unfortunately, perception is reality. And when you have a mass shooting at an event where thousands of people are attending — and not expecting to be shot — the perception is not good, to say the least.
Prine said the shooter and victim were known to each other and this started with an argument these individuals used weapons to resolve. Innocent bystanders were hurt and many more were terrified. He said there is a “lost generation” of young men in this city who have had no discipline or leadership in their lives.
Can that “lost generation” be saved? At this point, is there anyone in their lives who can get through to them and say a gun is not the answer; violence is not the answer? Sadly, it’s hard to imagine there is. If so, they wouldn’t be here in the first place. And there are myriad factors that got them to that place.
In the aftermath of this shooting, there were calls for common sense gun laws. I am all for those — still don’t understand why anyone needs an AK-47. And if the state had a law against illegal switches, like the one used in this crime, and imposed stricter mandatory sentences on those, if the person who committed this crime is convicted, he could be kept behind bars and off the streets for a lot longer. We can change laws, but we also need to target illegal gun traffickers. Who are the “guys” in Mobile who can get you a piece? How are so many guns getting into so many of the hands of these kids? Who is the main source?
The new year is a time for hope. This incident certainly robbed us of some of that. But I am still optimistic we are headed in the right direction. We are closer to getting a handle on this. And though I am not naïve, I still hope there will be some tipping point when these kids themselves will put down their weapons and say, “enough is enough.”
Maybe it is too late for this generation. But maybe not for the next — the kids who have had to go too far too many funerals for their brothers, uncles and fathers.
