I was enjoying my Sunday, doing some laundry, listening to music and readying to watch the NFL playoffs and some Australian Open tennis when I made the mistake of checking my email.
I opened it up to find a sharply worded letter from a reader who was angry about our coverage of the shooting death of a cat named Tux on Dauphin Island.
I’ll have to say when I saw the subject line, which just had the headline and reporter’s name, I thought certainly it was going to be a missive about how we had not written enough about the tragic death of Tux and/or how authorities were not doing enough to bring the cat killer to justice.
If I have learned one thing while covering news in this town for 21 years, it’s this: Mobilians have a laissez-faire attitude about just about everything, except animals being mistreated (namely cats, dogs and squirrels, and the occasional mini horse) and oak trees being touched in any way.
I am sure there are a few more items that can be added to the list — of course, how we started Mardi Gras, but that’s a given — but the other two aforementioned topics are both definitely contenders for the top of the list.
But I was surprised to learn the “crap” we had written, as described by the letter’s author, was not that we weren’t doing enough to protect kitties, but that we did not explain this “controversial” issue fully.
Controversial?
It had been a minute since I had read it, but all I could remember was a pretty straightforward news piece on a Dauphin Island cat — which was being fed by people but was not someone’s pet — having to be euthanized because an unknown person had shot it. And that a source claimed there have been some similar incidents.
And that was pretty much the story. Sad but pretty cut and dry.
But the author of the letter chastised us for not examining the “overall issues” and leaving our readers “ignorant” on this topic.
I will freely admit I was blissfully unaware and yes, “ignorant” that shooting cats was an issue that could possibly require debate. I have lived on this planet for 45 years and have always considered cat murder to be generally accepted as a bad practice.
Don’t get me wrong, I am, of course, aware there has always been a tug of war between property owners who would like to “relocate” feral cat populations they say are causing damage to their businesses and the rescue groups who feed and try to capture the feral felines, so they can spay or neuter and then release them back into the population.
This very topic grabbed headlines around the world a month ago, regarding an incident that occurred not far from here, just north of Montgomery.
Back in December, two women in Wetumpka, Beverly Roberts, 85, and Mary Alston, 61, were arrested for criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct after feeding and capturing cats in the city after they had been warned not to.
The property owner felt they were creating a bigger nuisance by feeding them. The women said they were being punished for trying to prevent the very thing they were being accused of exacerbating, as they had planned to neuter them to cut down on overpopulation, which they said the city had failed to address.
This is not a new battle but garnered headlines because there were videos of the police arresting the ladies, one of whom was elderly, for essentially feeding cats. Which, of course, seems a bit extreme, to say the least, and led everyone in the world to say, “Don’t the cops have something better to do?” There was a five-and-a-half-hour trial, and the women were found guilty. They were ultimately sentenced to 10 days in jail (which was suspended), two years of probation and $100 in fines.
But our letter writer seemed to indicate this issue went much deeper than property owners versus rescue groups.
“Free-ranging cats are a nonnative invasive species known to decimate the population of native species in their location,” he wrote. “Dauphin Island is a known bird-watching destination and habitat for migrating and local birds.”
Had ornithophiles joined exasperated property owners in their quest against felinophiles?
The answer, in short, is yes, but it goes deeper than that. And I had to see what this was all about, so I went down the rabbit hole.
There is no shortage of material on this, but a 2018 article on nola.com dives pretty deeply into it — and is definitely anti-feral cat. It is penned by a University of Florida ecology Ph.D. and lays out the reasons “booming feral cat populations are a disaster.”
(Note to cat lovers and rescue groups: Do not send me hate mail. I did not pen this article. I am simply trying to understand the schools of thought on both sides of this issue.)
The article states 15 reasons why, but among the most striking claims are that cats are “ecological serial killers” responsible for the “extinction of 123 species of songbirds and seabirds; 25 species of reptiles; and 27 species of mammals, including a lemur and a bat.” And they “kill for fun,” and instead of eating their prey, they usually abandon it, which causes a rodent problem. They decimate the primary consumers of mosquitoes and have parasites in their poop that can live in the soil for years, especially in warm, moist climates. And that parasite has been linked to schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s, memory loss and learning problems. The author references several studies suggesting most “trap-neuter-release” programs are not effective in reducing cat populations and can even make the problem worse.
I am certain rescue groups could come back and counter all of these claims with studies of their own. I get that too. Again, I just didn’t know there was a debate beyond “Hey, cat lady, can you please stop feeding these cats near my dumpster” and “No, I can’t, sir, because I am helping these poor animals and ultimately you.” I don’t think I am alone in this, but maybe I am.
I like cats. I like birds. And perhaps there is a much bigger discussion to be had here about how to handle feral cat populations. But I do hope we can all agree on this: Going around and shooting them is definitely NOT the answer. We can agree on that, right?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.