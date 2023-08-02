Tony Petitti

Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti

 Courtesy of Big Ten

One hundred years from now, the sports quote of the year for 2023 might very well be recognized as what Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti uttered to open the conference’s Football Media Days.

“Much of what is happening in NIL is not true NIL,” Petitti said. “It’s become pay for play.”

