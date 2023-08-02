One hundred years from now, the sports quote of the year for 2023 might very well be recognized as what Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti uttered to open the conference’s Football Media Days.
“Much of what is happening in NIL is not true NIL,” Petitti said. “It’s become pay for play.”
Of course, name, image and likeness has devolved into pay-for-play. Big-time recruiting in college football and basketball is now akin to how the speed limit is established on the interstate, where the posted limit is 70 mph. If everybody else is going 70, then you probably will, too. But if all the other cars are zipping past you going 80 mph, you’re likely to join the crowd.
Recruiting is now the equivalent of the German Autobahn.
If college coaches aren’t buying players, then they might as well pull off on the side of the road because they are going to be passed very quickly.
This practice of openly cheating is so well established and so accepted by everybody at the Power Five level now that it seems like Petitti is out of touch to even mention how the concept of name, image and likeness is being abused.
For the record, here’s how it’s supposed to work. A young athlete chooses the school where he would like to continue his athletic and education career. If he becomes a success on the field and if his conduct and personality off the field attracts the attention of a business owner, then the athlete is permitted to benefit from a professional arrangement. The player could be featured in advertising for the business, or he could sell jerseys or equipment with his name on it or he could even be compensated for speaking at a company event. His image could even be featured in a video game.
All that seems to be reasonable. It's hard to argue that some of the proceeds from the sale of a jersey shouldn’t go to the player who popularized the jersey.
But the reasonable concept of players being compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness was very quickly swallowed by greed and the ability to circumvent the rules.
Now, every Power Five school has a mechanism in place for paying players with only the slightest nod to the idea that the payment is connected to some agreement about name, image and likeness.
The practice has fundamentally changed the recruitment of high school players. There’s no way a big-time recruit wouldn’t factor in NIL money when deciding on a college destination.
That certainly takes away some of the charm from college athletics, but there’s no turning back now.
One of the unintended consequences of NIL legislation is that young players are incentivized to start the clock on their earning power as soon as possible. So, instead of players going to prom or through all the pomp and circumstance of high school graduation, most players are now graduating in December.
Increasingly, players are finding a way to reclassify and graduate a full year early.
Because most states still don’t allow NIL payments for high school athletes, early graduation begins the earning period.
We’ve come a long way since some parents thought it was a good idea to hold their kids back a grade in junior high so they could be more advanced as athletes by the time they reached high school. That was a very bad practice. But so is the trend of rushing kids through their formative years so they can begin earning money.
Who knows what’s next in this rapidly changing landscape of big-time college athletics?
We do know it will involve a lot of money, which means people will continue to find a way to manipulate the rules for their own benefit.
And, hopefully, we will have someone like Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti there to point out exactly what’s going on.
