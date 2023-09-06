Now that Jacksonville State has transitioned to the Football Bowl Subdivision, the state of Alabama has six schools playing at the highest levels of college football.
That’s a lot of high-level teams for a state our size. By comparison, Georgia has only four.
The most interesting fact Auburn, Alabama, South Alabama, Troy, UAB and Jacksonville State have in common is that all six teams have a head coach who is on very solid footing. There’s not a single hot seat to be found in the state.
Auburn and UAB have first-year coaches. Rich Rodriguez is just getting going at Jacksonville State. South Alabama and Troy have young head coaches who are considered upwardly mobile. And Alabama still has the greatest of all time.
But in the high-pressure world of major college football, it’s inevitable the current harmony won’t last for long.
Even more of a threat to the status quo is the possibility one or more of the coaches will make the move to another job or into retirement.
Will Hugh Freeze be at Auburn longer than Nick Saban is at Alabama?
Will Rodriguez return to West Virginia, where he had so much success with Daphne’s Pat White at quarterback?
Will Trent Dilfer be lured away from UAB by the bright lights of television?
Will Kane Wommack and Jon Sumrall both be in the SEC soon?
Those are interesting questions to consider. Here are my predictions for how long each coach will be in his current job and what will lead to his departure. The coaches are listed in order, starting with the coach I expect to be in his current job the longest.
Hugh Freeze, Auburn. The last football coach to retire from Auburn without being pressured to do so was Shug Jordan more than 40 years ago. It’s unlikely Freeze will break that streak, but it could happen. Freeze has said his first two recruiting classes at Auburn would determine how long the Auburn faithful would want him around. So far, recruiting is going well.
Freeze is not going to be an NFL coach, and it’s hard to consider him leaving for another college job. But he’s only 53 years old. At some point, even successful coaches wear out their welcome. There are plenty of examples of fan bases getting tired of winning eight to 10 games a year, which is hard to do.
I give Freeze eight successful seasons before everyone is ready for a fresh start and Freeze leaves to replace the coach who replaced Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M.
Rich Rodriguez, Jacksonville State. Rodriguez is a good fit at Jacksonville State and seems to like his situation with the Gamecocks. There is no doubt Rodriguez is going to have a chance to leave for another job. He could certainly return to West Virginia if the Mountaineers are looking for a new coach after this season. But I think he will be around for another cycle of hiring. I think it’s five years before he returns to West Virginia.
Nick Saban, Alabama. We haven’t reached the point where Saban is having to tell recruits he won’t be around for their entire college careers. In fact, Saban may never have to do that. The genius of Saban’s recruiting pitch is it fits perfectly as he reaches the final years of his career. Saban has always preached Alabama is going to be a great place to come and have success, no matter what coaches come and go. Soon, that message will apply to the head coach as well as the assistants. I think Saban will coach for four more years, when he will turn 76. There will be no farewell tour. We will learn of his retirement at the end of a recruiting cycle, possibly in early 2028.
Kane Wommack, South Alabama. Two more good years with the Jaguars will make Wommack one of the hottest names in the coaching business. At that point, he will become the head coach at Ole Miss.
Jon Sumrall, Troy. When the Kentucky job comes open, Sumrall is the likely candidate. That could happen two years from now when Mark Stoops takes the job at Iowa.
Trent Dilfer, UAB. There’s no guarantee Dilfer is going to be successful as a college coach. But he’ll always have a career in TV to fall back on.
