Bomb cyclone

NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) satellite image

Winter has been busy with bombogenesis, bomb cyclones and atmospheric rivers on the West Coast of the U.S. But this weather lingo has leaked into the lexicon of the general public, far beyond California and neighboring states.

Alan Sealls

You know all of this as just stormy weather. Winter is the rainy season for that part of the nation, as the steering winds carry copious moisture inland from the Pacific Ocean. Precipitation has been far above average in places where it is needed. The same steering flow that has doused the West Coast has sent storm after storm to make the lives of millions miserable.

Alan Sealls is chief meteorologist at NBC15 and an adjunct meteorology professor at the University of South Alabama.

Contributing Author

Alan Sealls is Chief Meteorologist at NBC 15 in Mobile. He has more than a dozen Emmy awards, along with multiple Lagniappe Nappie awards for best meteorologist. Alan went viral on YouTube for coverage of Hurricane Irma, in 2017.

