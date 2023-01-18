Winter has been busy with bombogenesis, bomb cyclones and atmospheric rivers on the West Coast of the U.S. But this weather lingo has leaked into the lexicon of the general public, far beyond California and neighboring states.
You know all of this as just stormy weather. Winter is the rainy season for that part of the nation, as the steering winds carry copious moisture inland from the Pacific Ocean. Precipitation has been far above average in places where it is needed. The same steering flow that has doused the West Coast has sent storm after storm to make the lives of millions miserable.
The weather setup is certainly a drought-buster, with central California already improving from the highest level of drought to a middle level, but it’s happening too fast. It’s like skipping four meals and then trying to catch up in one sitting. Big rainfall totals help to end a drought, but so does the buildup of a snowpack, which slowly melts over many months, recharging aquifers and releasing water for people, animals and the environment. Aside from too much rain creating initial threats of mud and flood, washout and get out, the worst-case scenario is a large snowpack hit by rain and a warming trend that melts within weeks or days, creating additional flooding.
Recently, a persistent pattern has left large rainfall and snowfall, created raging rivers and rockslides, and unfortunately taken lives. It has been driven by a series of atmospheric rivers. Atmospheric river is a term that has been used by meteorologists since the 1970s. It describes a ribbon or corridor of air that has extremely high moisture content compared to the surrounding air. It can be several hundred miles wide and easily over a thousand miles long. These rivers tap into moisture-rich air from the tropical oceans and transport that water vapor to higher latitudes. Atmospheric rivers morph and meander around the planet. Like the jetstream, they are not something you can see by looking out the window, but meteorologists can see them via satellite sensors.
Along with atmospheric river, you’ll hear of a storm known as a bomb cyclone. That designation has been around since the 1990s in the meteorology community. It describes a low-pressure storm system that forms very fast to become a powerful and often extensive winter storm. Bomb cyclones sometimes rival tropical storms or hurricanes for size, wind and pressure, except they often have cold fronts and warm fronts, creating snow on one side and severe thunderstorms on the other, with flood threats too. When a bomb cyclone forms, the process is termed bombogenesis. Bomb cyclones and atmospheric rivers can occur together or independently.
The Gulf Coast is occasionally impacted by bomb cyclones and/or atmospheric rivers, but we don’t use those names since they are not routine here.
Alan Sealls is chief meteorologist at NBC15 and an adjunct meteorology professor at the University of South Alabama.
