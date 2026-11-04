The exhaust plumes of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Dragon spacecraft are seen illuminated by sunlight against the predawn sky during the launch of NASA’s SpaceX CRS-35 mission, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, as seen from Cocoa Beach, Florida. The mission lifted off at 6:33 a.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, carrying scientific investigations, supplies, and equipment to the International Space Station on SpaceX’s thirty-fifth commercial resupply services mission for NASA. The rocket’s exhaust plumes, illuminated by sunlight against the predawn sky, were visible across the eastern United States. Photo Credit: (NASA/John Kraus)
Did you see the “jellyfish cloud” or “space jellyfish” last month? Those who had never seen one before were probably very curious or maybe even alarmed. One was spotted in Mobile and Baldwin counties on Oct. 13. It was the result of an early morning SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Just as airplanes burn fuel, releasing smoke particles and water vapor to form a vapor trail and cloud at high altitude where the air is very cold, rockets also leave vapor trails. However, rockets go much higher than airplanes, through the stratosphere and beyond. Even a tiny amount of added water vapor from combustion can lead to cloud formation there, dozens of miles above the ground. In addition, rockets transitioning through stages may directly release fuel vapor, which can form a cloud.
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