A very thin, older man stood on the sidewalk at the Loop this morning as I came to work. It was cold and drizzling and he held a sign where he’d simply written “Hungry.” I fished $5 out of my pocket, rolled down the window and handed it to him, wishing him a Merry Christmas, which honestly seemed like a dumb thing to say the second it came out of my mouth.
He looked at me and said, “God bless you.” The way he said it struck me. It wasn’t so much a “thank you” as it was almost a statement of fact. Like he was reminding me God has indeed bestowed many blessings.
It worked. I drove on, thinking about the blessings I don’t count often enough and feeling very lucky indeed.
Of course, I’m blessed to even be here writing to you this Christmas after the boating accident that nearly took my life and my leg 14 months ago. It’s crazy to remember hopping around on a walker last Christmas unsure of when I’d walk again and what it would be like when I did. That’s not a concern any longer and I’m damn glad to have my metal-filled bionic leg, even if I’m not ever going to win a “hot legs” contest.
Mostly, though, I’m blessed by family and friends — as most of us are.
It’s almost five years now since I married Beth, who I love more every day. Forrest Gump said something about going together like peas and carrots, and that’s kind of how I feel about us. My life has been so much better with her in it. It’s amazing to find your pea. (Or carrot. I’m not really sure who is who.)
And we’re blessed with great kids. My son, Ulysses, turns 20 this week, which amazes me. He’s such a happy, fun-loving person and is doing well in college. Ursula, my daughter, just finished her first semester in college with straight A’s and I’m watching her turn into an adult right before my eyes. She’s always had the gift of being happy and that only seems to be enhanced as she sets out in life.
My step-daughter, Vivi, is still a fourth grader, so we fortunately have her around for a while to keep us straight. I’m so blessed to get to be a part of her life. She keeps us laughing with her observations on life and boundless energy. All three of the kids make me so proud.
Our fur children are also a blessing. We’re dog people and Honey and Georgia definitely have carved out a big spot in our lives. Beth is probably nearing 10,000 photos of Honey in the dog’s first year. Georgia, who is almost 11, has adopted kind of a “Jan Brady” type of attitude since Honey joined us. Lots of jealousy and neediness that involves her nose three inches from your face while you watch TV. It’s still more funny than annoying.
I’m certainly blessed to still have my wonderful parents. It got scary this year when my mother had to fight off bladder cancer, but she’s handled it amazingly. It’s nice to know you come from such tough stock.
We’re surrounded by such great people — siblings, in-laws, friends and neighbors — that it sometimes feels like an embarrassment of blessings. It’s really hard to imagine a life without all of these people who make it special, who share our laughter and tears.
The man I saw this morning got me thinking about blessings, but also about how hard life can be. There certainly are those who may have no one. It’s hard to imagine the path that leads to such loneliness and how anyone can survive it.
Even more than that, when you look around the world, it’s sometimes hard not to become despondent thinking about what millions of people endure each day. This week as the temperatures drop to lows we rarely see, most of us will be able to simply change the thermostat and stay indoors, but imagine what’s happening to people in Ukraine. Missiles are exploding, people are dying and the cold is unrelenting. I’ve been to Kyiv in December and remember thinking there was no way the North Pole could be colder. It was bitter, bitter cold that cut right through my top coat and clothing.
With the war disrupting heating, I’m sure it’s difficult for many Ukranians to count their blessings this Christmas time.
We are indeed blessed to live along the great state of Alabama’s almost heavenly Gulf Coast. Yes, there are problems — that’s why I said “almost heavenly” — but we enjoy an abundance of blessings. And we also are citizens of the United States, which is an amazing stroke of luck when you consider the vast majority of humans live somewhere far less pleasant.
Sometimes it seems like we almost have to find things to complain about. If the status of Twitter is a major issue in your life, you definitely have fewer troubles than someone whose apartment has been blown up and it’s 2 degrees outside.
I know this column may read a bit like one of those letters people send with the family Christmas card detailing how everyone is doing, but it’s nice to take a moment to express how fortunate I feel. It’s a blessing to be able to write to you all each week and to be allowed to help produce this newspaper in a time when that’s not always the easiest way to make a living.
We’ll get back to tackling the political shenanigans soon enough. Right now, I just want to say Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays or Festivus for the rest of us. Whichever floats your boat. I hope you all have many, many blessings of your own to count.
Rob Holbert is co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe, Mobile’s weekly newspaper. Rob helped found the newspaper after a career that started as a police reporter and columnist at the Mississippi Press in Pascagoula. He followed that with a stint as a deputy press secretary for then-U.S. Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott in Washington, D.C.
After leaving Capitol Hill, Rob worked ghost-writing opinion articles for publication in some of the nation’s largest newspapers. From 1999 – Aug. 2010 he was the faculty adviser for the University of South Alabama student newspaper, The Vanguard, and in 2002 started Lagniappe with his business partner Ashley Trice. The paper now prints 25,000 copies every week, is distributed throughout Mobile and the Eastern Shore and is one of Alabama’s largest weekly newspapers.
According to Scarborough Research, Lagniappe has nearly 80,000 print readers each week and an additional 40,000 readers a month online and in newsletters, and 37,000 followers on Facebook.
Rob has won numerous statewide and regional awards for column writing and was a finalist for the 2022 Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s David Carr Award for investigative reporting.
