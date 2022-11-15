The recent midterm elections ended what has been a long summer of discontent for many of us as many people (unless you live in Alabama) went to the polls and cast their ballots. The cry since then has been, why does it take so long in other states? And my answer to that is it’s what their citizens want. They have a set of election laws just as Alabama does and to their credit, they’re following the laws for their state as prescribed by the laws of the state. I hear politicians stand, say that those places need to change their laws. To that, I say sit down and shut up.
They’re too preoccupied about what is going on in other states instead of being concerned about what’s going on in this one. Instead of being a busybody, they need to be concerned with our state’s current answer to the prison crisis, our state’s answer to its inability to answer gaming questions, our state’s answer to its continued education woes. They worry about voting in other states when Alabama politicians won’t allow things like early voting or mail-in voting or curbside voting or even Ranked Choice Voting, all these things designed to make voting more accessible and easier.
We should be concerned when voting is below 50% and in Alabama, it barely managed to get above 30%. The recent redistricting exercise in the city of Mobile, the concern was centered around getting the Black voting age population to 53% when the concern should be getting voting numbers above 25% in the Black community. There are many other issues that should be concerning to citizens of Alabama; how other states count their votes shouldn't be one of them.
