Right on schedule, at the start of hurricane season, a tropical storm by the name of Arlene popped up in the Gulf of Mexico last week.
Did you notice? Either way, take this quiz: In the image above, was Arlene the storm in the upper left or the storm in the lower right? I wouldn’t blame you for getting it wrong, because Arlene had a short life and because it never grew very strong or large. Tropical Storm Arlene is the storm in the lower right. The storm in the upper left was just a regular low-pressure system in April, although by most measures, it was stronger than Arlene. See? Size doesn’t always matter. That was just one of many lessons from Tropical Storm Arlene, which formed from Tropical Depression 2.
Alan Sealls is Chief Meteorologist at NBC 15 in Mobile. He has more than a dozen Emmy awards, along with multiple Lagniappe Nappie awards for best meteorologist. Alan went viral on YouTube for coverage of Hurricane Irma, in 2017. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in meteorology from Cornell, and from FSU, respectively. Alan is a Past President of the National Weather Association, and a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society. He teaches weather broadcasting at the University of South Alabama, and writes the Weather Things column for Lagniappe Newspaper. Before Mobile, Alan worked in Milwaukee, and Chicago.
