Dear Lagniappe, 

This article (“Nine Lives,” Kyle Hamrick, 1/18/23) reads like something straight out of AL.com. An article about an important and controversial topic that leaves one with so many more questions and having learned little if anything about the overall issues. No wonder your readers remain ignorant on this topic and many others concerning our surrounding biosphere.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

