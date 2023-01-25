This article (“Nine Lives,” Kyle Hamrick, 1/18/23) reads like something straight out of AL.com. An article about an important and controversial topic that leaves one with so many more questions and having learned little if anything about the overall issues. No wonder your readers remain ignorant on this topic and many others concerning our surrounding biosphere.
Free-ranging cats are a nonnative invasive species known to decimate the population of native species in their location. This area we live in is known for its biodiversity. Dauphin Island is a known bird-watching destination and habitat for migrating and local birds. There is a known economic impact of tourist bird watchers. (“Economics” being all we care about in Mobile.)
Why is there and what is the story of the DICA (Dauphin Island Cat Association)? What is their purpose? Are there other similar groups in the area? Are there groups that oppose free-ranging cats there and elsewhere? Could we have more information on the “string of cat shootings and disappearances on the island spanning the last 15 months”?
Why are cats allowed to roam free in Mobile and Baldwin County and not dogs? DIP detective Jeremy Castille mentions “a larger trend of violence against felines on the island.” What is that all about? What exactly is the law and does it apply to dogs? What is the law on free-ranging cats and dogs? Was Kyle Hamrick’s article meant to be satire or “tongue-in-cheek”?
If you are going to publish an article in your paper how about doing better than this (you certainly have done better in the past) and spare us from reading this crap.
