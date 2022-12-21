A frigid December air mass arriving on the Gulf Coast goes beyond uncomfortable to dangerous and sometimes deadly. We are facing Arctic air. It originated at high latitudes, above the Arctic circle, where there is no sunlight this time of year.
A large dip in the jet stream and steering winds sends it southeastward, through Canada, spilling into the United States, bounded by the Rockies to the west, to sometimes blanket locales surrounding the Gulf of Mexico.
Not a lot of Gulf Coast homes and buildings, especially older ones, are designed for extreme or record cold in winter. Few Gulf Coast bodies are acclimated to that either. Take precautions.
A simple search of professional fire safety organizations shows home heating fires are a significant cause of house fires, some fatal. It’s a struggle for some of us to stay warm, but you must follow the instructions on the proper use of space heaters. Overloaded outlets are a fire danger.
House wiring that is not up to code and extension cords that heat up are large safety issues. Chimney fires or sparks that pop out of a fireplace are a threat, too. Don’t leave fires unattended; be sure to use a fireplace screen. An often-used chimney needs to be cleaned regularly and inspected periodically.
You must have working smoke detectors, and if you have a gas stove or gas heat, then you must have working carbon monoxide detectors. Test them to be sure the batteries are good or replace the batteries. Those safety sensors are small investments to prevent large tragedies.
Don’t start your vehicle to warm it up in a house garage that is closed, and don’t let the engine run where the exhaust can be drawn into your home. To avoid inconvenience, remember that vehicle batteries may fail in extreme cold.
Do you have jumper cables or a friend with cables? As the temperature falls, your tire pressure falls, so don’t be surprised to see tire sensor lights come on. You may have to add a little air. Just be sure that after the cold air eases away that your tires are not overinflated. When traveling by car in extreme cold, take blankets and extra warm clothes in case you get stranded. If outside for long periods in cold, especially with wind, dress in layers and limit exposed skin. Stay dry.
Nights in the 20s and teens, with days in the 40s or 30s, may burst your pipes if they are uninsulated or exposed. Except for a builder or plumber, nobody can tell you at what temperature level and duration your pipes are at risk. You have to insulate and wrap pipes. In these cold snaps, let warm air circulate around them, and sometimes let water drip or trickle.
For personal health, keep your skin protected with lotions and moisturizers. You might need a humidifier in your home to ease dry sinus issues. Needless to say, make sure your pets and people are able to be warm, safely. Extreme cold can be dangerous.
Alan Sealls is Chief Meteorologist at NBC 15 in Mobile. He has more than a dozen Emmy awards, along with multiple Lagniappe Nappie awards for best meteorologist. Alan went viral on YouTube for coverage of Hurricane Irma, in 2017. He earned b
