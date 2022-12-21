Untitled design - 17

A frigid December air mass arriving on the Gulf Coast goes beyond uncomfortable to dangerous and sometimes deadly. We are facing Arctic air. It originated at high latitudes, above the Arctic circle, where there is no sunlight this time of year.

A large dip in the jet stream and steering winds sends it southeastward, through Canada, spilling into the United States, bounded by the Rockies to the west, to sometimes blanket locales surrounding the Gulf of Mexico.

Contributing Author

Alan Sealls is Chief Meteorologist at NBC 15 in Mobile. He has more than a dozen Emmy awards, along with multiple Lagniappe Nappie awards for best meteorologist. Alan went viral on YouTube for coverage of Hurricane Irma, in 2017.

