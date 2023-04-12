As I write this, the preliminary 2023 tornado fatality count for the United States is more than 60. Sadly, it keeps rising, already exceeding the totals for all of 2022.
Initial counts of several hundred tornadoes are also pacing way ahead of average. Is this a trend and does it mean the tornado count by the end of the year will be high? Not necessarily. I can say it is statistically certain there will be hundreds of additional tornadoes this year, but nobody can say if any additional one will lead to death.
Hundreds of additional tornadoes before Dec. 31 sounds like a lot, but a typical year easily produces 1,200 to 1,300 tornadoes across the country. A typical year also results in around 60 fatalities, with the quietest years taking fewer than a dozen lives. In the most volatile and violent years, tornadoes kill hundreds. Also in a typical year, around 15 tornadoes cause death. That means less than 2 percent of tornadoes take lives, but the most powerful and long-lasting single tornadoes can take dozens.
The damage and death from this tornado season have been significant, but given year-to-year differences in weather patterns, it’s not unprecedented. Rarely does a season deliver what you expect, whether that is tornado season or hurricane season. What you expect is average or typical weather, better known as climate, not actual weather, which is daily and weekly change.
In Mobile and Baldwin counties, we’ve thankfully had very few tornado threats since January. That’s a huge and positive difference from this time last year when we faced weekly threats of tornadoes. From year to year, tornado cycles vary, with no consistent way to know in advance. There are global patterns that may influence a tornado season, but none that totally controls it. The Pacific Ocean is coming out of a La Niña pattern in which the middle ocean is cooler than average. La Niña tends to increase U.S. tornadoes. Even in that scenario, the daily regional weather would still require the right quantities and ratios of wind, wind shear, humidity and temperature to create supercell thunderstorms that may drop down a twister.
Some years create fewer tornadoes and others create more. Regardless of the tornado count, the multiple deaths are most often related to the powerful and infrequent EF-4 and EF-5 tornadoes. Note that for coastal counties along the Gulf Coast, from Mississippi to Florida, and for the entire state of Florida, in the last 50 years, there have been no EF-4 or EF-5 tornadoes. Ingredients for the most intense twisters don’t come together here too often. Of course, that is not to say we can’t or won’t have an EF-4 or EF-5 one day.
Alan Sealls is Chief Meteorologist at NBC 15 in Mobile. He has more than a dozen Emmy awards, along with multiple Lagniappe Nappie awards for best meteorologist. Alan went viral on YouTube for coverage of Hurricane Irma, in 2017. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in meteorology from Cornell, and from FSU, respectively. Alan is a Past President of the National Weather Association, and a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society. He teaches weather broadcasting at the University of South Alabama, and writes the Weather Things column for Lagniappe Newspaper. Before Mobile, Alan worked in Milwaukee, and Chicago.
