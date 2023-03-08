Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon has a beef with Lagniappe, even though he thinks we are chicken. Well, “chicken sh-t” to be more precise.
I am really not sure why. I guess because our reporter dared to ask him why the Alabama Department of Education (ADOE) Foundation Program says Orange Beach City Schools (OBCS) owes them $4.6 million. And then said reporter had the audacity to follow up with another pesky question: How does OBCS plan to deal with the matter?
Seems like pretty cut-and-dry questions. It’s all taxpayer money and public funds pertaining to a school system. So it’s kind of our job to ask these not-so-tough questions. And it’s Kennon’s job to answer.
Also, this whole thing should not really be that big of a deal. When cities leave county school systems and form their own, that process always comes with challenges as they disentangle. I think everyone kind of expects that.
So why all this obfuscation and aggravation from Kennon?
Beats the hell out of me, but Kennon is really acting odd about this one.
He vacillates between saying the system doesn’t owe it and the state can sue if they want to (which seems to indicate the state indeed thinks they owe it) OR even if they do owe the money, they can just write a check for it like it’s nothing. Orange Beach is so well off they could find $4.6 million out in the sand in front of Turquoise Place with a couple of metal detectors operated by old men wearing white knee socks.
OK, well, good for y’all then. Why didn’t you just say that from the beginning instead of trying to be completely evasive? And refusing to produce public records on the issue when we requested them for over a month?
For those who have not been following this saga, the reason the state says OBCS owes this is because they have a relatively small number of students and high property values and a 10-mill match is required as part of participation in the Foundation Program. So in Orange Beach’s case, that leaves them owing the state this amount. And it would be something they would most likely owe on an annual basis. ADOE Superintendent Eric Mackey confirmed in a letter to OBCS, that at least in their view, the money is owed, and the state even offered to set up a repayment plan.
Orange Beach has said they are in negotiations and are trying to get out of participating in the Foundation Program. But Mackey stated in his letter he does not have the authority to allow for such.
Kennon has called our reporting inaccurate and said it was “horse sh-t” and “chicken sh-t” and nothing but “bait-and-click sh-t.” Yeah, Tony, because there is nothing sexier than a story about school systems and property tax millage. Oh, the clicks we get on those! Rrrrroooowww!
But that’s fine. He can say that about us. We stand behind our reporting. And he can even call us names. We put our big boy and girl panties on every day. It’s just part of the job.
But I was kind of surprised he was just as evasive (and a little hostile) on the matter to concerned parents — his own constituents — when they questioned him.
In the city’s annual town hall meeting last week, Linda Mills, a parent with a special needs child, asked Kennon how this might affect her child’s resources if they lost funding from the Foundation Program.
He told her the city does not publicly discuss negotiations or litigation matters. He also said it was just a bunch of “nonsense” going around. Mills responded, it wasn’t “nonsense” to parents who have children in the school system.
To which Kennon responded, “Yes, it is, it really is. I’ve heard everything from our school system is broke to I’m begging the county to take us back and the council is doing the same. It’s just really gotten out of control because of a small number of people. And what those folks need to do is just send their kids to school, enjoy it and let us work on our problems.”
So basically, sit down, shut up, send your kids to school and don’t you dare ask us any questions, Toots.
Wow. Just wow.
Are parents and taxpayers in OBA really going to accept that as an explanation?
Why won’t OBCS and Kennon just answer these questions in a straightforward manner? Their actions and evasiveness could very well be making this seem like a bigger issue than it actually is. I hope that’s the case anyway, for the sake of these kids.
But as Mills told him in the meeting, “People are scared if they don’t know the truth.”
She’s right.
And they also like to fill in the blanks for themselves. Which is why being forthright with your constituents (and the press) is so important. I don’t understand why they are finding it so hard to do this. If you plan on it being a drawn-out legal battle, just say so. And say what the plan will be while this is ongoing. Easy peasy lemon squeezy.
Later in the meeting, while discussing a different issue, another resident called for more transparency.
And Kennon just wasn’t having it.
“As far as accountability goes, that’s called an election,” he said. “So if you don’t think we’re accountable, don’t think we’re transparent, we’ve got an election coming up. Deal with it then.”
Dayum dude!
If the residents of Orange Beach don’t get the answers they are searching for, perhaps they will just “deal with it then.”
