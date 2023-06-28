Once upon a time, Americans relied on an imperfect system in which a so-called fourth estate, the press, could function as a watchdog to act in the public’s best interest for a functioning democracy.
It was imperfect because, as with any manmade institution, it is not infallible. But an arguable good-faith effort was given, and the public’s interests were served as well as expected.
Part of that process was gatekeeping by the press.
The theory of gatekeeping suggested you, the public, were better served by the watchful eye of the press to serve as a filter for dissemination.
What was a story that warranted publication? Who are reliable sources? How much attention should that story get? Should it be front-page news or in the D-block of your evening newscast? You get the idea.
For many years, it worked. Considering we once lived in a world with print newspapers with distribution hurdles, three broadcast networks, an observed broadcast radio Fairness Doctrine and no internet, it was a requirement for efficiency.
Advancements in technology eliminated the necessity of gatekeeping. Talk radio in the late 1980s, the cable news boom of the 1990s and the introduction of the internet offered limitless platforms for news gathering.
But that doesn’t mean gatekeeping wore out its welcome.
Even with these new offerings, legacy media still dominate the market share. Way more people watch CBS’s “Evening News,” NBC’s “Nightly News” or ABC’s “World News Tonight” than the top-rated shows on CNN, MSNBC and Fox News.
The Washington Post, New York Times and Wall Street Journal are still thought of as newspapers of record and considered to be way more credible than any of the top ideologically centered news websites on the internet.
Most of this is a product of dining off the past. However, those outlets are unable to gatekeep as they once had.
If a tree falls in the woods and the media don’t report on it, did it really happen? That’s no longer applicable.
Somewhere along the way, elite journalists viewed themselves as social workers.
It used to be that the second-year J-school student wanted to “make a difference.” Then they matured, saw how the world worked, adapted or got burnt out, and moved on to another career field.
For example, some of our friends at AL(dot)com never matured beyond the social work phase. The biggest aspects of a once-passable website for three of the four top newspapers in Alabama are full-on, ungraduated college newspaper activist journalism.
The problem is activism tends to take on an adversarial role with readers.
While a daily read of AL(dot)com offers the more egregious examples of gatekeeping abuse by the fourth estate, it is rampant throughout mainstream media.
Liberal media bias disguised as responsible gatekeeping has been a complaint of conservatives for decades.
At some point, however, objectivity was a victim of gatekeeping. That became more evident with the rise of Donald Trump and then climaxed with COVID-19.
Somewhere along the way, compliant journalists determined any critical analysis of conventional wisdom from a select few government officials and authority figures was a threat to public safety.
“Hunter Biden?” “RUSSIAN DISINFORMATION!!!!”
“What's with these vaccine and mask skeptics?” “Shut up! People will die!”
“Why would Trump and his supporters say the 2020 election was rigged?” “QUIET YOU INSURRECTIONIST!”
There is only so much pseudo-intellectual elitism the public can tolerate before they move on.
It gets worse coming from local media. Very average state school-educated journalism graduates have no business deciding for the public what is good for them.
Because of it, people are going elsewhere for their news.
Some are going to their ideological and political safe spaces. But most are going to social media, primarily Facebook, for local community news. Facebook and Twitter lead the way on the state and national level.
There is still gatekeeping, primarily a function of algorithms operating under the guise of tailoring a product for the individual user. But politics is filtered out of people’s feeds.
In conservative journalism, where I’ve planted my stakes for the better part of the last two decades, the rejection of gatekeeping journalism is why the field exists.
Conservatives had been burned by a media with its thumb on the scale.
There are two criteria to consider: Primarily, is it something your audience cares about? Does it fit the brand or the format?
Secondly, suppose it meets the criteria of credibility, which is admittedly subjective gatekeeping. Why not put it out there and allow readers to decide for themselves?
You don't need me or anyone else acting as a filter for their own good. You are an adult.
As an adult, if that criterion fails you, there are millions of other places you can go to until you find your media-happy place.
Let’s not pretend journalists are duty-bound to protect Americans from themselves, people who may be unable to handle the truth.
If you think about humanity, get over yourself.
